City briefs

2019 Graduation Pow Wow

All are welcome at the University of Winnipeg’s 17th Annual Spring Pow Wow on Saturday, March 23 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the David F. Anderson Gymnasium in Duckworth Centre. The pow wow is hosted by the Aboriginal Student Council and the Aboriginal Student Services Centre, and the event honours UWinnipeg’s Aboriginal graduates.

Celebrating the Land at 373 Langside

The Langside Learning Garden team invites the public to a celebration on the land at 373 Langside St. on March 28 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. There will be a bonfire, stories and activities. Snacks and warm apple juice will be provided. Bring a friend and dress for outdoor weather. Langside Learning Garden is a partnership project between Spence Neighbourhood Association and the University of Winnipeg.

Mental Health, youth, addiction & town hall panel

Join the Mood Disorders Association of Manitoba on April 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Seven Oaks Hospital Wellness Institute in room 4 to discuss mental health, youth, addictions and town hall. There will be four panelists, and this is a free event open to the public. Registration is not required, but seating is limited.

Supporting Indigenous human rights

Join Romeo Saganash, the sponsor of Bill C262, musicians Fred Penner, “Coco” Ray Stevenson, elder Gramma Shingoose and expert panelists Paul Joffe, Jennifer Preston and Leah Gazan to show support for Bill C262. The event will take place on March 26 and 7 p.m. at CMU Marpeck Commons.

Preview of Pısim Finds her Miskanow app

This year, The University of Winnipeg is pleased to hold a number of events in honour of Indigenous languages to help preserve them and safeguard the rights of those who speak them. All are welcome to attend a special preview of the new Pısim Finds Her Miskanow storybook app, followed by an Ininimowin reading on March 28 at 12:30 p.m. in the Aboriginal Student Services Centre.

Blanket Exercise for MB small farms community

On March 23 at 1 p.m., Fort Whyte Alive is hosting a blanket exercise, which is held to gain perspective on Indigenous law, culture and spirituality, and the role farmers and food businesses can play in decolonizing the food system. The exercise typically takes around four hours. Many spots are on a first-come, first-served basis, and the exercise has a maximum of 25 participants. To reserve your spot, please email chadweens@gmail.com.