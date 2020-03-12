City briefs

Heart Médicin Gathering

Mi Kanichihk inc. is holding its 2020 Heart Médecin Gathering Nizaagi’idiz (love Myself): “Deadly Communities Start With Self-love.’’ The event will take place on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Circle of life Thunderbird House (715 Main St.) at 8:15 p.m. and is open to all indigenous women, Two-Spirit, trans-feminine and non-binary identified folks.

Search for the associate dean of arts

The University of Winnipeg is accepting applications for the position of associate dean of arts, with a start date of July 1 and an application deadline of Friday, March 27. Applications can be made through the U of W’s online recruitment system and should include a letter of application with the names and contact of three references, along with a curriculum vitae.

On-campus golf program

Get Ready to Golf is a six-week program that “will get you ready for the outdoor golf season.” it runs from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. every Monday from April 6 to May 11 in the Axworthy Health and RecPlex. The program will include practical warmup exercises and ones specific to golfing, and participants are to bring their own golf clubs. The program costs between $72 and $90, and enrollment can be booked through da.paquette@uwinnipeg.ca.

Free film screening

A free public screening of the National Film Board’s documentary nîpawistamâsowin: We Will Stand Up will take place on Thursday, March 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. The film “follows the family of the late Colten Boushie, a young Cree man fatally shot in a Saskatchewan farmyard, as they demand justice from Canada’s legal system.” The event will include opening songs from Kind Hart Women Singers and a smudging ceremony.

Disease control seminar

Dr. Alberto Severini will present on the science of infectious disease control at the National Microbiology laboratory in the Centro Caboto Centre (1055 Wilkes Ave.) on Thursday, March 26 at 7 p.m. Dr. Severini is the chief of the viral Exanthemata and STD Section at the National Microbiology laboratory and an adjunct professor at the University of Manitoba in the Department of Medical Microbiology where he overlooks “testing and surveillance for measles, mumps and rubella; herpesviruses, chlamydia and papillomaviruses.”

Disabled bodies in literature

Author and disability rights advocate Amanda Leduc and Pauline Greenhill, a professor in the Department of Women’s and Gender Studies at the University of Winnipeg, will launch their books, Leduc’s Disfigured: On Fairy Tales, Disability, and Making Space and Greenhill’s Clever Maids, Fearless Jacks, and a Cat: Fairy Tales from a living Oral Tradition. The event is on Thursday, March 19 at 7 p.m. in the Atrium at McNally Robinson (1120 Grant Ave.).