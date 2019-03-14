City briefs

Laughter is Medicine

The third Laughter is Medicine presented by Red Rising Magazine is happening March 15 at the West End Cultural Centre. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 each. Laughter is excited to welcome four new comedians to the lineup: Shawn Cuthand from Saskatchewan, Dawn Lavand, Zachary Coffin and Danny Knight from Saskatchewan (host).

Film screening of Seven Sacred Laws

All are welcome to attend a free screening of Nihad Ademi’s Seven Sacred Laws, featuring Elders Dave Courchene and Florence Paynter. There will also be a Q&A session with filmmaker Nihad Ademi. Seven Sacred Laws is an inspiring documentary on the ancient universal values of the Anishinaabe People of Turtle Island (North America). The screening is on March 18 at 5 p.m. in Room 1L11 at the University of Winnipeg.

Community Opportunities Panel

UWinnipeg’s Department of Criminal Justice and the Criminal Justice Student’s Association (CJSA) are presenting a Community Opportunities Panel, which will feature representatives from organizations offering volunteer and job opportunities to students. Panelists will discuss the benefits and challenges of community involvement and will help students figure out where to start once they decide to get involved. The panel is on March 20 at 12:30 p.m. in Room 2M70.

World Water Day

Join Wa Ni Ska Tan and the Manitoba Energy Justice Coalition on March 22, World Water Day, to address the social, cultural, economic and environmental impacts to water caused by hydropower, pollution, oil spills and Winnipeg's drinking water that comes from Shoal Lake 40. The meetings will start at 5:30 p.m. at Manitoba Hydro. A march to the Legislative Building will follow at 6 p.m.

Reception in honour of Dr. Diane Santesso

The UWinnipeg community is invited to attend a reception held by the Department of Psychology to honour the memory of psychology faculty member Dr. Diane Santesso, who died suddenly in late February. The reception is on March 15 at 12:30 p.m. at the University Club. Donations in Diane’s memory may be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

Red River Mutual Trail is officially closed

The Red River Mutual Trail is officially closed. In 2018, it opened on Dec. 28 for a record total of 76 days. Last year, the trail was open for 72 days, and, in 2017, with many opening and closures, Winnipeg saw only 33 days on the trail. The Forks is no longer maintaining the ice and advises the public to stay off the river. Weather permitting, all on-land skating trails in Arctic Glacier Winter Park will remain open. For up-to-date information on all events taking place at The Forks, visit theforks.com.