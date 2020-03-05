City briefs

Make Poverty History fundraiser

Make Poverty History will hold its fourth annual fundraising concert on March 12 at 7:15 p.m. at the West End Cultural Center (586 Ellice Ave.). Make Poverty History is a non-profit organization that works to eliminate poverty in Manitoba through “public education and advocating policy change.” Tickets are $20 and available online through Eventbrite.

Virtuosi Concert

Virtuoso pianist Alexei Volodin will play Haydn, Chopin and Beethoven on the Virtuosi Concerts stage on Sunday, March 8 at 3 p.m. in the Eckhardt Gramatté Hall at the University of Winnipeg. This concert will feature guest host Daniel Raskin, music director with the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra. Tickets can be bought through netcommunity.uwinnipeg.ca/ virtuosi/home.

Creative writing presentation

Public presentations by candidates for the Department of English's position in creative writing are taking place on campus, with the next being Dr. Mona Awad’s presentation titled “Trying to See in the Dark: Writing and the Art of Not Knowing.” The talk will take place on Friday, March 13 from 12:30 to 1:20 p.m. in Room 3M64 of Manitoba Hall at the University of Winnipeg.

Annual Spring Pow Wow

The 18th Annual Spring Pow Wow, hosted by the Aboriginal Student Services Centre and the Indigenous Student Council, is on Saturday, March 21 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Dr. David F. Anderson Gymnasium of the Duckworth Centre at the University of Winnipeg. The pow wow is an annual tradition that provides the opportunity to honour and celebrate the achievements of Indigenous graduates.

Women in the Criminal Justice System

The Association of United Ukrainian Canadians, Bar None (Prison Visiting Rideshare - Manitoba) and the Elizabeth Fry Society of Manitoba are celebrating International Women's Day with a presentation titled “Women in the Criminal Justice System,” on March 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Ukrainian Labour Temple (591 Pritchard Ave.). Speakers include Bronwyn DobchukLand of the U of W criminal justice department.

U of W President to end position

Dr. Annette Trimbee, president and vice-chancellor of the University of Winnipeg, will vacate her role by the end of July. Trimbee will move to Edmonton, where she will become the new president and vice-chancellor of MacEwan University, starting Aug. 1. Dr. James Currie, vice-president academic and provost, will act as president and vice-chancellor at the University of Winnipeg while a search committee finds the next candidate.