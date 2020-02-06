City briefs

Lecture on data mining

Tom Cardoso, a reporter and data journalist for The Globe and Mail will give a talk exploring how to request large and closely-guarded datasets through freedom of information requests, “summarize the ways these datasets can be analyzed and provide examples of the kind of findings that are possible when you go right to the source.” The event will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 12:30 p.m. in Room 2M70 (Manitoba Hall) at the U of W.

Illuminati Capital of the World

Dr. Frank Albo, adjunct professor in the department of history, will give a presentation on his most recently published book, Astana: Architecture, Myth and Destiny on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. in the Caboto Centre (1055 Wilkes Ave.) Dr. Albo is a renowned expert on coded language systems in art and architecture and holds MAs in ancient Near-Eastern languages, Western esotericism and a PhD in the history of architecture from the University of Cambridge.

Weweni Indigenous Scholars Speaker Series

Dr. Priscilla Settee, associate professor in the Department of Native Studies at the University of Saskatchewan, will deliver a presentation titled “The impact of climate change and environmental degradation on Indigenous knowledge systems: what you should know” as part of the Weweni Indigenous Scholars Speaker Series. The event will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 12 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in Convocation Hall in the U of W.

Experimental learning project

The University of Winnipeg Experiential Learning Fund, a project “that is rooted in student-centred active learning approaches and that enhances student engagement, success and retention” is now open to project proposals for 2020 and is accepting applications from all U of W faculty. Applications can be directed to Nyala Ali, co-ordinator, Experiential Learning and Internships at nv.ali@uwinnipeg.ca. The deadline for submissions is March 13, 2020.

Lecture series application

The Bonnycastle Lecture Series, which focuses on the economic, social, and cultural life of cities, and the Elizabeth Laird Lecture Series, which focuses on public lectures in the fields of science or social studies to be given by lecturers from elsewhere in Canada, are open to applications for funding support for guest speakers. The nomination deadline for the 2020 to 2021 academic year is Feb. 28, 2020 and can be made through l.jones@uwinnipeg.ca.

Nexus Lunch-and-Learn Demo

Nexus Support is holding a learning session for faculty members, instructors and other course content creators on a series of short intermediate-level overviews of different Instructor tools within the Nexus Learning Management System (LMS). The upcoming session will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 12 and will cover Gradebook setup Best Practices and how to use it “to create a weighted gradebook.” Participants are encouraged to bring a bag lunch and join the session from 12:45 to 1:15 p.m. in Room 3C30 (Centennial Hall).