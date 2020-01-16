City briefs

Latin elegy through comics

A new talk will happen as part of the New Directions in Classics series, titled “Narrative Fragments, Fragmented Lovers: Reading Latin Elegy through Comics” with Natalie Swain from the University of Bristol. The PhD student’s work will be presented on Friday, Jan. 24 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in Room 3D01 of the Duckworth Centre at the U of W.

AYO youth meetup

Aboriginal Youth Opportunities (AYO) is hosting a meetup event for Indigenous youth aged 25 and under. AYO was founded in 2010 at the Circle of Life Thunderbird House to empower and create leadership roles for young Indigenous people in Winnipeg. The meetup, which aims to introduce people and share ideas, will be held on Sunday, Jan. 19 from 1 to 4 p.m. Message AYO at facebook.com/ayomovement for the location.

Women’s March Winnipeg

The fourth annual Women’s March will happen in Winnipeg on Saturday, Jan. 18, starting at the steps of the Manitoba Legislative Building at 11 a.m. Women’s March Winnipeg works to “amplify the voices of activists within the women’s movement in Winnipeg and to create entry points for new grassroots activists.’’ Former speaker and community activist Vivienne Ho says this year’s focus is on legal and safe abortions.

Statistics Canada on campus

Statistics Canada will deliver three seminars in partnership with the University of Winnipeg. The workshop will run through the February reading week. Survey Sampling & Questionnaire Design will take place from Feb. 18 to 19, Turning Statistics Into Stories will be on Feb. 20, and Understanding Demographic Data happens on Feb. 21. Spaces are limited, and the deadline for registration is Jan. 22 through b.doran@uwinnipeg.ca.

No Idea No Problem

Are you interested in creating an independent business but don't feel that you have the necessary creativity? The Collegiate Entrepreneurship Organization Manitoba has an event just for this predicament. No Idea, No Problem will take place on Saturday, Jan. 18 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at North Forge (441-100 Innovation Dr.). The event is focused on kickstarting the creative process for people who are interested in entrepreneurship but don't yet have the idea they need. Tickets are $20 on Facebook.

U of W prof explores workplace bullying

Dr. Karen Harlos, a professor in the business administration department at the U of W, has spent the last four years exploring the effects of workplace bullying. This research was conducted through a Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC) Partnership Development Grant. Harlos has partnered with the Government of Manitoba, the Manitoba Teachers’ Society and the Manitoba Nurses Union, representing thousands of employees. Harlos’ next proposed step is to tap into the private sector of employment and look for new funding options.