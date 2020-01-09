City briefs

New collective agreement ratified

The University of Winnipeg and the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), a labour union which covers teaching assistants, markers, lab workers and tutors, have recently ratified a collective agreement. This new agreement signed by PSAC members includes changes to procedures regarding recruitment, selection and appointment. Training sessions will be provided to university members involved in directly hiring PSAC members on Wednesday, Jan. 15 in Room 2M70 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Anti-war solidarity rally

An anti-war solidarity rally protesting war on Iraq and Iran will happen on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 12 p.m. at the United States Consulate (201 Portage Ave.). The event is organized by Esther Wolfe, who is a grassroots activist in the city. The rally is one of many protests erupting across the nation following the death of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US airstrike near the Iraqi capital’s international airport, launching a conflict between the nations.

UWinnipeg launches new justice centre initiative

The Centre for Access to Information and Justice (CAIJ), which was first launched at the University of Winnipeg this past fall, is piloting public interest research ”on matters of freedom of information (FOI) and access to justice in Canada and beyond.” Dr. Kevin Walby of the Department of Criminal Justice will lead the project. He will host a workshop on FOI requests in The Hive on Jan. 15 from 12:20 to 1:30 p.m.

Winnipeg Police Cause Harm condemns proposed transit security

On Dec. 31, the City of Winnipeg put out a request for proposal to initiate a new transit security plan. On Jan. 6, Winnipeg Police Cause Harm, a group of “concerned residents working to increase awareness of the negative impacts of policing in the city,” called on the City of Winnipeg to cancel the RFP and redirect its funding towards abolishing what the group says are “dangerous” and “costly” transit fares.

Environmental studies seminar

The Department of Environmental Studies and Sciences at the U of W will hold their next public seminar titled “Diverting Stewardship Material From Landfill Disposal in Remote Northern Communities” by Randy Webber on Wednesday, Jan. 15 from 12:30 to 1:20 p.m. in Room 5L24 (Lockhart Hall). The talk will highlight the many challenges faced by remote communities when diverting materials from landfill disposals.



Winnipeg Foundation announces new grants

The Winnipeg Foundation announced new grants in support of mental health, addictions and community safety programming at Spence Neighbourhood Associated on Wednesday, Jan. 8. Attendees learned about The Winnipeg Foundation, heard stories of how it has affected the community and discussed the foundation’s 2019 fiscal results.