City briefs

Celebrating the land at 373 Langside St.

Winnipeg heavy metal-grunge band Solhounds is getting ready for their debut release on March 16 before heading on an Eastern Canada tour with Toronto’s SATE. They will kick off the tour with double release shows in Winnipeg on March 15 and 17 at The Handsome Daughter. Advance tickets are $10, and the shows begin at 10 p.m.

Retirement Lecture Series

The Retirement Lecture Series features talks from leading UWinnipeg professors and other subject experts. Lectures take place at Fred Douglas Place on Wednesdays from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.; at The Wellington on Tuesdays from 2 to 3 p.m.; and at the Portsmouth Retirement Residence on Mondays from 2 to 3 pm. On March 4, Stephanie Balkwill will talk about ideas in traditional Chinese philosophy: What does it Mean to be Human? at Portsmouth Retirement Residence.

Trans, Non-Binary, Two-Spirit Swim Night

Sherbrook Pool and Spence Neighbourhood Association would like to invite Trans, Non-Binary, Two-Spirit folks to join them for their first-ever Trans, Non-Binary, Two-Spirit Swim Night on March 9. The Swim Night will be from 8 to 10 p.m. at the Kinsmen Sherbrook Pool. It’s a free event for all ages, and the pool and venue are accessible. For more information, people can contact Rune, Spence Neighbourhood Association: 204-783-5000 Ext. 106 / safety@spenceneighbourhood.org and Bryce, Friends of Sherbrook Pool: 204-202-3137 / friendsofsherbrookpool@gmail.com.

Grownups Read Things They Wrote As Kids

Travel back in time to remember the good, bad and awkward parts of growing up. Grownups Read Things They Wrote as Kids is a live, open-mic storytelling event where courageous adults share their childhood and teenage writing on stage. To sign up for the event, visit grownupsreadthingstheywroteaskids.com. The event takes place on March 5 at The Park Theatre at 8 p.m., and tickets are $14.70.

Justice for Machuar Madut

Machuar Madut was shot and killed by a Winnipeg Police Service officer. He died on Saturday, Feb. 23 at 9:45 a.m. The Council of South Sudanese Communities of Manitoba is hosting a public rally at the Winnipeg Police Headquarters on Friday, March 1 at 11:30 a.m. to demand justice for Madut. Black Space Winnipeg is partnering with this rally to ensure justice for Mudat's family and will work toward seeking justice for the community.

Disability Day of Mourning Vigil

On March 1, AU Manitoba and Autistics United Canada will honour people with disabilities who were murdered individually, and also from systemic violence and institutionalization. There will be a reading of the names of all those murdered, and

there will also be a reading of the names of those lost at the Manitoba Development Centre. The vigil takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Hive at the University of Winnipeg.