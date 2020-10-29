City Briefs

Tech-Connect launch

Manitoba Possible, formerly the Society for Manitobans with Disabilities, has launched a new province-wide initiative called Tech-Connect. The program aims to connect Manitobans with disabilities to technology and care services in different communities across the province.

A year-long timeout

Canada West, the athletics conference in which the Wesmen play, has officially announced that the 2020-2021 season will be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, gameplay for the Wesmen men’s and women’s volleyball teams and men’s and women’s basketball teams will not happen this winter.

The annual meeting of those who speak for the trees

On Nov. 4, the Manitoba Forestry Association, which is Manitoba’s oldest conservation education organization, is hosting their virtual annual general meeting. Those interested in taking part in the meeting can register through Eventbrite.

Navigating law to protect the environment

The Public Interest Law Centre, Manitoba Eco-Network and the University of Winnipeg’s geography department are taking part in an initiative called Navigating the Law to Protect the Environment, which will explore the use of legal tools in gaining stronger environmental protections. On Nov. 12, they will host a free webinar (registration required) featuring professor Jasminka Kalajdzic and Catherine Gauthier.

Healthcare worker grievances

The CUPE Local 204 has filed 55 policy grievances related to healthcare workers not being provided adequate personal protection equipment for handling the COVID-19 pandemic in Winnipeg and Manitoba. In Alberta, the AUPE has been having wildcat strikes in response to the mismanagement of the pandemic and general mistreatment of healthcare workers by the provincial government.

Bowman announces break with City

Mayor Brian Bowman has announced that, after two terms in office, he will not run for mayor in the next municipal election. Bowman has made the announcement two years into his current four-year term. In his announcement, he said that he was making this plan public early so that the “community can, with the benefit of time, elect the best possible person to serve as Winnipeg’s 44th Mayor.”