City Briefs

Scares to stave off the existential dread

Despite rising COVID-19 numbers in Winnipeg as Halloween approaches, there are still some options for those looking to get out of the house and have some festive fun. A Maze In Corn and Deer Meadow Farms are both hosting socially distant scary activities by having visitors pre-book visiting times online.

Waste Reduction Week reminders

Oct. 19 to 23 is Waste Reduction Week across Canada, and the City of Winnipeg is reminding residents to take steps to reduce their waste through recycling, thrifting, avoiding wasteful packaging, safely managing and disposing of household chemicals and investing in reusable rather than single-use face masks.

Online poetry and prose reading

On Oct. 30, there will be a virtual poetry and prose reading hosted by Dr. Paul DePasquale and featuring Duncan Mercredi, Marie-Anne Redhead and Özten Shebagegit. The reading was initially intended to accompany the touring Alootook Ipellie: Walking Both Sides of an Invisible Border exhibition, which was hosted by Gallery 1C03.

Learn about historical booze

The first talk in this year’s New Directions in Classics series will take place via Zoom on Oct. 23. The event, titled “De ebrietate sua: Alcohol in the Roman World – New Data and Future Directions; A Conversation with Dr. Matt Gibbs (MacEwan University),” will be hosted by Gibbs, who formerly worked with the University of Winnipeg and has brewed ancient beer and mead with Barn Hammer Brewing in the past.

COVID-19 freezes City inspections

Due to rising COVID-19 numbers, the City of Winnipeg will suspend certain in-person home inspection services in hopes of reducing the spread. All interior residence appointments, whether for taxation or bylaw compliance purposes, can be conducted via phone and photos. Unoccupied homes can still be inspected for property development purposes. While emergency utility services will continue, water metre returns, removals and replacements have been suspended.

Virtual convocation

The University of Winnipeg will hold its 117th convocation ceremony virtually on Oct. 22 and 23. The university has created different ways to virtually celebrate, including custom Zoom backgrounds and Spotify playlists. The morning of Oct. 22 will celebrate art degree recipients, and Tantoo Cardinal will receive an honorary degree. The afternoon is dedicated to science degree recipients. The next day will celebrate recipients of education, kinesiology, physical and health education and marriage and family therapy degrees, as well as Allan Levine, who will receive an honorary degree.