City Briefs

Gearing up for the byelection

The deadline for UWSA byelection nominations is Oct. 8, and after reading week, the byelection campaign week will begin. Because COVID-19 has pushed campaigning online, students should be prepared to see new campaign tactics and engagement approaches and be ready to vote from Oct. 26 to 28. Best of luck to all the candidates!

New infill guidelines Q-and-A

The City of Winnipeg released new infill guidelines on Sept. 18 and will host virtual infill guideline events on Oct. 7, 8, 14 and 15. The events will cover the changes made to the infill guidelines and aim to engage the public and respond to questions about the state and impacts of infill in Winnipeg.

Love After the End book launch

Love After the End: An Anthology of Two-Spirit and Indigiqueer Love will have a virtual launch party on Oct. 8. McNally Robinson is hosting the launch of the anthology, which was edited by Joshua Whitehead, who is a University of Winnipeg alum. The event will also feature contributors Nathan Adler, Kai Minosh Pyle and David Alexander Robertson.

Imagining a better recovery

The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives and the Canadian Community Economic Development Network held a virtual panel discussion titled A Resilient Recovery for Manitoba’s Economy on Oct. 7. The event featured discussion about equitable economic recovery in the context of COVID-19 and featured Louise Simbandumwe, Jessica Dumas, Jesse Hajer and Doug Ramsey.

Webinar Wednesdays

For students having a difficult time settling in to virtual university life, University of Winnipeg Student Services will host Webinar Wednesdays to provide support and information. The webinars will cover a wide range of topics, including technical assistance, finding community, working with Accessibility Services to get accommodations, managing shifting workloads through the semester, meditation and exploring career options.

Indigenous governance and co-operative models

On Oct. 15, the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives and the Manitoba Research Alliance will host Indigenizing the Co-operative Model. The event celebrates the launch of a report by the same name and will include panel discussion. Mark Intertas, Crystal Laboraro, Kathy Mallett, Mary Nirlungayuk and Jim Thunder will take part in the event.