City Briefs

Observing Orange Shirt Day remotely

Sept. 30 was Orange Shirt Day, a yearly event when people are encouraged to wear orange shirts to raise awareness for the traumatic legacy of the residential school program. The event started in 2013 in Williams Lake, B.C. to commemorate the survivors of St. Joseph Mission Residential School.

End of intermission

After initially suspending programming due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra (WSO) is reopening with the 2020-21 Recomposed concert series on Oct. 2. Programming will continue to be modified to keep concertgoers, musicians and concert hall staff safe. Due to travel safety concerns, music director Daniel Raiskin will not be able to open the WSO season.

Virtual panel on Gandhi and business ethics

The UWinnipeg India Centre, in partnership with the Consulate General of India, is hosting a virtual panel event titled Mahatma Gandhi and Ethics: Human Rights and Corporate Dimensions on Oct. 4. The panelists will include Jaydeep Balakrishnan and David Matas. To participate, register with the UWinnipeg India Centre by Oct. 1.

Collection begins

The City of Winnipeg has announced that on Oct. 1, it will begin assessing and collecting penalties and interest for late payments of various fees and fines, including for ambulance bills, parking tickets and water bills that had previously been put on hold due to COVID-19. In a press release, the City stated they are “committed to offering assistance and flexibility for residents experiencing economic impacts as a result of COVID-19.”

The return of on-campus art

Gallery 1C03 and Plug In ICA are presenting Sovereign Intimacies, an exhibition curated by Nasrin Himada and Jennifer Smith and including components such as online talks, workshops, screenings and poetry readings. The exhibition is focused on cultural and community exchange between Indigenous artists and artists from the diaspora, and consists of partnerships between artists whose work includes themes of intimacy, relationship-building and visions of sovereign futures.

New way to shop from home arrives in Winnipeg

Innabuggy, a Canadian private grocery delivery service, has begun operations in Winnipeg. The app-based service puts users in contact with a personal shopper who purchases and delivers groceries and alcoholic beverages for a flat $19.98 delivery fee. The service is coming to Winnipeg at a time when many grocers have developed delivery services, but Instacart is the only competitor that services multiple grocery chains.