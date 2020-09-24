City Briefs

Thin Air online

The Winnipeg International Writers Festival is online this year, with ongoing programming until Oct. 4. This year, Thin Air will feature 80 writers with new books. The online programming includes pre-recorded readings of featured books, creative content, writing workshops and message boards for virtual conversations between readers and writers.

Providing branch support

After a year of major canopy damage due to last October’s snowstorm, invasive pests, Dutch elm disease and this September’s windstorm, Mayor Brian Bowman took part in a tree planting tour throughout the City on Sept. 23, in honour of National Tree Day. This is part of the Million Tree Challenge that the City began taking part in in 2019.

Biting Back before summer’s end

Bite Back Winnipeg - Food Truck Edition is taking place on Sept. 26 and 27 at Tyndall Park Community Centre. The event, hosted by Around the World in Winnipeg, will showcase and celebrate local food trucks and will have COVID-19 protocols in place. In addition to the food trucks, there will also be prize giveaways.

Local to Global Fundraiser

On Oct. 1, the Institute for International Women's Rights - Manitoba will hold their biannual Local to Global fundraising event virtually. The event will feature Tanya Talaga as a guest speaker, and will benefit Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata: Future is Yours, Artbeat Studio Inc.: Healing and Empowerment through Creative Endeavour and University of Winnipeg: Global Citizenship Scholarships.

Winnipeg Public Library writer-in-residence announced

Winnipeg Public Library has announced that Lauren Carter is the new writer-in-residence for 2020 to 2021. As part of the program, Manitoba-based writers can contact Carter through the library for consultation. Her works include the novels Swarm and This Has Nothing To Do With You and the poetry collection Lichen Bright.

Dr. MacKinnon becomes principal investigator

Dr. Shauna MacKinnon, chair of the Department of Urban and Inner City Studies at the University of Winnipeg, will take on the role of principal investigator in the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives and Manitoba Research Alliance’s Community-Based Solutions to Poverty: Challenges and Possibilities $2.5 million, seven-year partnership grant following the death of the former principal investigator, Dr. John Loxley.