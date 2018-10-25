City briefs

Beginner fitness training for women and non-binary individuals

A free fitness training program for beginners is available to UWinnipeg students and Bill Wedlake Fitness Centre members who identify as female or non-binary. This program covers a variety of activities, including instruction on stretching, how to use free weights, weight resistance machines and more. The program takes place from Oct. 24 to Dec. 5 from 6 to 7 p.m. Register online or at the customer service desk in the Duckworth Centre.

Halloween with the Bat Prof

The Richardson College for the Environment and the Campus Sustainability Office are hosting an evening of learning and spooky Halloween fun featuring the work of Dr. Craig Willis - the Bat Prof - on Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. in the RCFE Atrium. Learn about the amazing flying mammals and the science being done to protect bats from white-nose syndrome. For more information, contact sustainability@uwinnipeg.ca.

Bear Clan Patrol gets its own den

The Bear Clan Patrol is getting a permanent home on Selkirk Avenue four years after the group started. Since 2015, the Bear Clan's base of operations has been Ndinawe Youth Resource Centre, but leader James Favel says it has grown too big for the space. In their new space at 584 Selkirk Ave., dubbed the Bear Clan Den, the group can be there 24 hours a day, as long as they have the volunteers, Favel says.

Grand opening of RaY Level UP Gift & Thrift

RaY Level UP Gift & Thrift is a social enterprise with a program that provides employment and training opportunities for marginalized youth in Winnipeg, helping them overcome barriers to success. The open house is at the new location on 415 Graham Ave. on Oct. 26 from 6 to 9 p.m. You can shop their selection of locally-sourced artisan wares and the unique thrift collection.

Socktober

Mains Street Project’s Socktober is trying to reach their goal this year of collecting 10,000 pairs of socks. They are currently at 3,290 pairs. They hope to reach their goal by Oct. 31. To donate, people can drop off socks at 71 Martha St., or people can visit their website - mainstreetproject.ca - to find a list of businesses that are collecting socks on their behalf.

Ethics of politics

Ethics Café presents: The Ethics of Politics on Thursday, Nov. 1 at Le Garage Café from 7 to 9 p.m. Open to everybody, the Ethics Café is an event highlighting inclusive community dialogue, asking people to join the discussion on today's most difficult questions. No answer prep is necessary, and how people choose to participate in the discussion is up to them.