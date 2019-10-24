Cast another vote. No, another one

Another month, another election gone by. Monday, Oct. 21 saw Canadians go out to the polls and cast ballots in the federal election. For Manitobans who just voted in our provincial election last month, or for University of Winnipeg students who have a byelection just around the corner, it might feel like too much too fast.

Which is why I feel so bad that I’m about to ask folks to vote again.

Hold on! Don’t go away! This one is fun! I swear!

I’m talking about the Uniter 30, our annual readers’ poll. Every autumn, we ask Uniter readers to vote in 30 different categories on their favourite Winnipeg things. It’s a great chance for our audience to dictate the content of the paper and to put the spotlight on their favourite local artists, businesses, people and places.

Voting is easy. Just visit uniter.ca/uniter30 and fill out the form with your favourite locals in each category. If you come across a category that you don’t have a vote for, just write a simple “N/A” or “I dunno.” That lets us know which categories are important to readers and which aren’t.

Over the six previous readers’ polls, we’ve covered well-known locals like Guy Maddin and Eric the Great. But it’s also an opportunity for readers to find out about lesser-known musicians, filmmakers, restaurants or activists who aren’t yet gracing the pages of other local papers.

—Thomas Pashko