Campus Briefs

Awards and finalcial aid

More information on the opportunities listed below is available at uwinnipeg.ca/awards/

Current Award Opportunities

Graduate and Professional Studies Expenses Bursary is available for students in their final year of an undergraduate degree program in the 2020-21 academic year that are applying for Graduate or Professional Studies which begin in 2021-22. The application is open until funds have been exhausted. To obtain the application form, visit: In-Course Awards (current students).

The 2020-21 Work-Study Program is accepting student applications until Fri., Dec. 4. The position listing is now available online. More positions will be available to those that apply early. To obtain the application form and check out the position listing, go to: Work Study Program

Student Aid

The Canada Student Aid program is offering more loans and non-repayable forms of aid (grants) this year. If you have ever thought about applying, this would be the year to do so. For more information, check out Government Student Aid.

Need help getting connected to the financial supports you need and deserve to pay for your education? Visit the website or Contact Us to find out the many ways you can connect with Awards and Financial Aid staff.

Student Central

Changes to Hours

Student Central will be closed on Nov. 11 for Remembrance Day.

Dropping Courses

The last day to drop a U2020F class is Nov. 17. No refund is applicable.

The final day to withdraw from a U2020FW class for 50% refund of the base tuition, UWSA, and UWSA Building Fund fees is Dec. 3. No refund is applicable from Dec. 4 to Feb. 23.

myVisit App

Need to see a Student Central representative or an Academic or Career Advisor? You can now queue for Zoom drop-in sessions with Student Central, and/or Academic & Career Services using myVisit!

Student Central has drop-in Zoom sessions where students can ask questions “in person” with Student Central staff.

The Zoom waiting room is enabled. One student will be admitted at a time. Students wait for their turn and need to present their UWinnipeg student card (or other photo ID) to talk about their account.

To enqueue yourself, please use the myVisit app (by Q-nomy) available for Apple or Android phones. Turn off the location permission in the app. The SMS notification when it is your turn shortly will provide the Zoom info. Student can enqueue themselves 1:00-4:00 pm from Monday-Friday.

Thirty-minute Zoom appointments with Academic and Career Advisors can be booked through the myVisit app or via www.myVisit.com.

Student Services

Webinar Wednesdays

In weekly half-hour sessions, Student Services staff will share valuable strategies and tips to help you settle in and succeed at the Univeristy of Winnipeg.

Upcoming topics for the series:

Final Drop Date and End of Term Tips (Nov. 18)

Meditation for Grounding and Relaxation (Nov. 25)

Exploring Career Options and Gaining Relevant Experience During your Studies (Dec. 2)

Preparing for Winter Term (Dec. 9)

Advanced registration is required. Sign up at uwinnipeg.ca/webinar-wednesdays

