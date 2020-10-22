Campus Briefs

AWARDS AND FINANCIAL AID

More information on the opportunities listed below is available on our website: uwinnipeg.ca/awards/

Award Opportunities

A $78 UWSA Transit Subsidy is available to students who purchase a semester bus pass for the 2020 Fall term. Applications are available through our online award application system and will remain open until Oct. 31. More information is available here Applications for the UWSA transit subsidy program.

Graduate and Professional Studies Expenses Bursary is available for students in their final year of an undergraduate degree program in the 2020-21 academic year that are applying for Graduate or Professional Studies which begin in 2021-22. The application is open until funds have been exhausted. To obtain the application form, visit In-Course Awards (current students).

The 2020-21 Work-Study Program is accepting student applications until Fri., Dec. 4. The position listing is now available online. More positions will be available to those that apply early. To obtain the application form and check out the position listing, go to Work Study Program.

Student Aid

The Canada Student Aid program is offering more loans and non-repayable forms of aid (grants) this year. If you have ever thought about applying, this would be the year to do so. For more information, check out Government Student Aid.

Need help getting connected to the financial supports you need and deserve to pay for your education? Visit https://www.uwinnipeg.ca/awards/ to check out our various info pages, or contact Student Aid to find out the many ways you can connect with Awards and Financial Aid staff.

STUDENT CENTRAL

Dropping Courses

The last day to drop a U2020F class is Nov. 17. No refund is applicable.

myVisit App

Need to drop in to see someone from Student Central via Zoom? You will be able to add yourself to the line virtually!

Download the myVisit app today, available through Google Play or the App Store. The myVisit app allows students to enqueue themselves to see a Student Central representative on Zoom.

A text message will be sent with the Zoom meeting ID and passcode when you are near the front of the line. The waiting room will be enabled.

Students will be admitted one at a time and will be required to show their student ID (or other photo ID), the same as in-person inquiries at Student Central.

Students can also use myVisit to book an appointment with an academic or career advisor from Academic and Career Services and/or International, Immigrant and Refugee Services (IIRSS). Appointments with advisors can be booked through www.myvisit.com as well.

Campus Closed

The University of Winnipeg campus remains closed at this time. Student Central (SC) and other Student Services are continuing to provide services remotely though. Please check our websites for contact information. SC’s regular hours are 8:30-4:30 Monday-Friday.

STUDENT RECORDS

February Graduation

Finishing your last courses in December? Interested in graduating in February? The final date to apply to graduate in February (in absentia) is Sun., Nov. 1.

To apply for graduation, go to the “Student Planning/Registration” link on WebAdvisor. Click on the “Graduation” tab and complete the form.

STUDENT SERVICES

Webinar Wednesdays

In weekly half-hour sessions, Student Services staff will share valuable strategies and tips to help you settle in and succeed at UWinnipeg.

Upcoming topics for the series:

Joining a Community at UWinnipeg (Oct. 28)

Accommodations for Students with Disabilities or Medical Conditions (Nov. 4)

Final Drop Date and End of Term Tips (Nov. 18)

Meditation for Grounding and Relaxation (Nov. 25)

Exploring Career Options and Gaining Relevant Experience During your Studies (Dec. 2)

Preparing for Winter Term (Dec. 9)

All sessions are from 12:30-1:00 pm.

Advanced registration is required. Sign up at uwinnipeg.ca/webinar-wednesdays.

Social Media

Instagram:

@UWinnipegRecruit (Student Recruitment)

@AcademicAdvisingUWinnipeg (Academic & Career Services)

@UWpgWellnessCentre (Wellness Centre)

Facebook:

UWinnipegISS (International, Immigrant & Refugee Student Services)

uofwacademicadvising (Academic & Career Services)

UWCareerServices (Career Services)

UWinnipegExchangeProgram (UWinnipeg Exchange Program)

Twitter:

@UWAcadAdvising (Academic & Career Services)