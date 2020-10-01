Campus Briefs

Academic and Career Services

Study Skills Workshops

Study Skills Workshops are designed to improve your learning skills and help you achieve your academic goals.

Organized by Academic & Career Advising, these six workshops are being held via Zoom. Workshops are FREE. Registration in advance is required.

Workshops will run until Oct. 7 on Mondays and Wednesdays, 12:30 to 1:20 pm. The topics include:

• Writing in Style: Tips for Writing Academic Essays (Mon., Oct. 5)

• Acing your Exams: Memory & Test-Taking Strategies (Wed., Oct. 7)

Register now at uwinnipeg.ca/studyskills

Accessibiity Services

Volunteer Notetakers

Are you interested in doing volunteer work while you are attending online classes this fall?

Volunteer notetakers are needed to share their notes with students who are unable to take notes in their classes for reasons related to a disability or medical condition.

If your instructor makes a request for a volunteer notetaker in one of your classes, please don’t hesitate to sign up!

For more information, email the Accessibility Services Volunteer Notetaker program at vnt@uwinnipeg.ca

Awards and Financial Aid

Applications for 2020-21 awards and financial aid are open! Visit our website uwinnipeg.ca/awards for more info.

Current Award Opportunities

• A $78 UWSA Transit Subsidy is available to students who purchase a semester bus pass for the 2020 fall term. Applications are available through our online award application system and will remain open until Oct. 31. For information on the subsidy, see: theuwsa.ca

• 2020-21 Work-Study Program is accepting student applications. Deadline: Dec. 4. The first position listing will be sent to eligible applicants between late September and mid-October. More positions will be available to those that apply early (by end of September). To obtain the application form, select “Work Study Program” on the awards homepage.

Student Aid

The Canada Student Aid program is offering more loans and non-repayable forms of aid this year. If you have ever thought about applying, this would be the year to do so. For more information, check out “Government Student Aid” at uwinnipeg.ca/awards.

Student Central

Undergraduate Tuition Fees

Fall (U2020F) and Fall/Winter Term (U2020FW) fees were due Sept. 24.

Students can pay for tuition fees either:

• as a bill payment through their financial institution (online, telephone, in-person at a branch) using your seven-digit student number as the account number

• via flywire.com for international payments

The final day to drop a U2020F or U2020FW course for full refund was Sept. 21. Please consult the withdrawal schedules online.

Fall Reading Week

The University of Winnipeg’s third annual Fall Term Reading Week will take place from Oct. 11-17. No classes except for Education students taking 4000-level certification courses are required to attend class and practicum during this period. Please consult your course outline for more information.

myVisit App

Need to drop in to see someone from Student Central via Zoom? You will be able to add yourself to the line virtually!

Download the myVisit app today. The myVisit app allows students to enqueue themselves to see a Student Central representative on Zoom.

A text message will be sent with the Zoom meeting ID and passcode when you are near the front of the line. The waiting room will be enabled.

Students will be admitted one at a time and will be required to show their student ID (or other photo ID), the same as in-person inquiries at Student Central.

Students can also use myVisit to book an appointment with an academic or career advisor from Academic and Career Services and/or International, Immigrant and Refugee Services (IIRSS). Appointments with advisors can be booked through myvisit.com as well.

Campus Closed

The University of Winnipeg campus remains closed at this time. Student Central (SC) and other Student Services are continuing to provide services remotely though. Please check our websites for contact information. SC will be closed for Thanksgiving on Monday, Oct. 12, but open (remotely) the rest of Fall Term Reading Week. SC’s regular hours are 8:30-4:30 Monday-Friday.