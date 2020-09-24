Campus Briefs

Academic and Career Services

Study Skills Workshops

Study Skills Workshops are designed to improve your learning skills and help you achieve your academic goals.

Organized by Academic & Career Advising, these six workshops are being held via Zoom. Workshops are FREE. Registration in advance is required.

Workshops will run until Oct. 7 on Mondays and Wednesdays, 12:30 to 1:20 pm. These are the remaining topics:

• Secrets to Success: Time Management & Goal Setting (Mon., Sept. 28)

• Expanding your Understanding: Reading Strategies & Critical Thinking (Wed., Sept. 30)

• Writing in Style: Tips for Writing Academic Essays (Mon., Oct. 5)

• Acing your Exams: Memory & Test-Taking Strategies (Wed., Oct. 7)

Register now at uwinnipeg.ca/studyskills

myVisit App

Need to drop in to see someone at Academic & Career Services via Zoom? You can add yourself to the line virtually!

Download the myVisit app today. The myVisit app allows students to add themselves to a line, or book an appointment with an academic or career advisor. Appointments with advisors can be booked through www.myvisit.com as well.

Coming soon: Drop-ins at Student Central through myVisit.

Accessibilty Services

Volunteer Note-takers

Are you interested in doing volunteer work while you are attending online classes this fall?

Volunteer note-takers are needed to share their notes with students who are unable to take notes in their classes for reasons related to a disability or medical condition.

If your instructor makes a request for a volunteer note-taker in one of your classes, please don’t hesitate to sign up!

For more information, email the Accessibility Services Volunteer Notetaker program at vnt@uwinnipeg.ca

Awards and Financial Aid

Applications for 2020-21 awards and financial aid are open! Visit our website at uwinnipeg.ca/awards

Current Award Opportunities

• Fall/Winter 2020-21 Awards, Bursaries and Scholarships online application is open until Oct. 1. Select “How to Apply” on our homepage for the link to the application and instructions.

• Louis Riel Bursaries are available to Métis students attending participating universities in Manitoba. For consideration, UWinnipeg students are required to submit an online application for Fall/Winter 2020-21 Awards, Bursaries and Scholarships and indicate they are Métis. Fall term deadline: Oct. 1

• A $78 UWSA Transit Subsidy is available to students who purchase a semester bus pass for the 2020 fall term. Applications are available through our online award application system and will remain open until Oct. 31. For information on the subsidy, see theuwsa.ca

• 2020-21 Work-Study Program is accepting student applications. Deadline: Dec. 4. The first position listing will be sent to eligible applicants between late September and mid-October. More positions will be available to those that apply early (by end of September). To obtain the application form, select “Work Study Program” on the awards homepage.

Student Aid

The Canada Student Aid program is offering more loans and non-repayable forms of aid (grants) this year. If you have ever thought about applying, this would be the year to do so. For more information, check out “Government Student Aid” at uwinnipeg.ca/awards.

Student Central

Undergraduate Tuition Fees

Fall (U2020F) and Fall/Winter Term (U2020FW) fees are due Sept. 24. (Note that Sept. 21 was the last day to be eligible for a refund.)

Paying Tuition Fees

Deadline for tuition fees is Sept. 24.

Students can pay for Fall and Fall/Winter Term undergraduate courses either:

• as a bill payment through their financial institution (online, telephone, in-person at a branch) using your seven-digit student number as the account number, or

• via flywire.com (international payments)