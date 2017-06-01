Ballet in the Park, put on by the Royal Winnipeg Ballet (RWB), has been a summer mainstay since the ’70s.

Taking place in Assiniboine Park from Wednesday, July 26 to Friday, July 28, this festival has showcased talented dancers since it began.

Ballet in the Park presents a new piece every year. This summer, the RWB is performing Celts, which blends ballet and Irish folk dance together, as well as including other dancing styles. According to Karen Campbell of the Boston Herald, Celts is “a stunner – a riveting, imaginative marriage of ballet and Irish folk dance with a modern sensibility.” The piece is choreographed by Lila York.

RWB students will also perform in the park, but the piece they will execute is still unconfirmed.

Ballet in the Park is a great way to exhibit the young dancers’ talents, and it’s also a fantastic way to show young people the beauty of ballet, according to Arlene Minkhorst, director of the RWB school.

“Every year, children are dancing all over with us … it’s great to bring children too,” she says. “It’s a joy to watch them in the park.”

The series is free, making it an easy outing for families. Kids are able to watch the dancers and gain cultural experience, expanding their minds to new forms of activity. There is plenty of open space, giving them room to dance about and explore ballet in an enriching environment, Minkhorst says.

As well, there are plenty of activities before the actual shows begin. Colouring and face painting are staples at the park, and food trucks will be on site. Ballet in the Park is more than a dance show: it’s a cultural experience and a place to dance along with professionals.

WHEN July 26 to 28

WHERE The Lyric Theatre stage at Assiniboine Park

$$$ Free

DON'T MISS The performance of Celts

WEBSITE rwb.org