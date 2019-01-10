Back in action(ish)

By now, it might be starting to sink in that it really is January. It really is a new year. And we really are back to whatever routines that entails … kind of.

Around campus, there’s a mix of ebullience, chaos and confusion. Lines for most things are long. Cafeterias are bustling, or oddly empty. Class schedules have sprung into action, but it seems like many of us are still getting into the swing of things. And for those who really want to move forward, check out Ryan Haughey’s piece on the upcoming Career Fair on page 15.

And on the streets, well, we got snow, for real this time, overnight parking ban and all. The plows did their dance in some parts of the city, and other streets and sidewalks present their own barriers and obstacle courses. If you’ve been unsure about what is walkable, or what that means, then give Brittany Curtis’ comments piece on page 16 a read.

Through the changing seasons and all their vagaries, there are still many Winnipeggers committed to building new spaces in this city. While that’s generally one of our core focuses at The Uniter, this week we’re giving it a full feature, courtesy of arts reporter Davis Plett. Flip through their roundup of emerging artist spaces and the cultural shifts they encourage on pages 9 to 12.

If you’re looking to lose yourself in a little project online, head over to uniter.ca/uniterfiver and listen to five new local bands. If you’re so inclined, vote for your favourite, and they’ll be on the cover of our Feb. 7 issue.

–Anastasia Chipelski