Avec Le Soleil Sortant De Sa Bouche's thing, other than having an extremely long name, is playing, in their own words, “Kraut-funk,” which is to say that they play trance-inducing, multi-part motorik suites.

They’re self-described as being “angular” (which is to say, sound like bands that get called “angular”) and “rubbery” (which presumably means in this case that their music has a rhythmic OOMPH to it).

Essentially they are Stereolab on Stereo-oids.

Pas pire pop, I Love You So Much consists of three long musical suites more or less arbitrarily cut into shortish chunks for fun-size consumption.

I say fun-size, because they are a significantly more fun band than most music labelled as Krautrock, with their pre-perforated individual song nuggets being somewhat easier to put on while DJing at a very hip event than, say, notable Krautrock band Can's equally funky, yet exactly-20-minutes-long opus, “Bel Air.”

This is an important innovation in Krautrock.

Avec Le Soleil Sortant De Sa Bouche is easily the most eccentric band on Constellation, and if you're the kind of person who is a Unique Soul and who also likes music along the very-long, mostly instrumental rock axis of Krautrock and Post-Rock, you're more or less obligated to give this a spin.

-Topher Duguay