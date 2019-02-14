Arts briefs

Write Ur Own Rom/Com

The neverending comedy shenanigans at Wee Johnny’s are spilling over into Valentine’s Day. Hosted by U of M Improv, "Write Ur Own Rom/Com” will be an interactive improv experience in which audiences will collaborate with comedy performers to create two improvised romantic comedies. The show runs from 8 to 10:30 p.m. at Wee Johnny’s (177 McDermot Ave), cover is $5.

How I Learned to Drive

Protaganista Theatre is Winnipeg’s newest theatre company. They’re kicking off their existence with a doozy: Paula Vogel’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, How I Learned to Drive. Directed by Neil McArthur, the play addresses issues of sexual trauma and its aftermath through a non-linear story structure. The show runs Feb. 20 to 23 at PTE’s Colin Jackson Studio Theatre (third floor of Portage Place). Tickets are available at protaganista.ca.

All You Can Eat Perogies!

Do you love perogies, but hate that there always seems to be a finite amount of them? The North Point Douglas Women’s Centre is hosting a fundraiser All You Can Eat Perogy Dinner and Cake Auction. The event will take place on Feb. 21 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Parish (181 Austin St. N). There will also be an art raffle, craft sale, a graffiti table for kids and a 50/50 draw. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children and are available through director@npdwc.org.

Winnipeg Tattoo Show

Winnipeg’s biggest tattoo convention is running from Feb. 22 to 24 at the RBC Convention Centre. Advanced bookings are available for sessions with any of the more than 200 artists who will be doing live tattooing. In addition to local artists, there are tattooers from all across Canada and international artists from New York, Austin and elsewhere. The weekend will also include needle-making workshops, drag queen performances, a show by eccentric circus performers Monsters of Schlock and more. Tickets and info available at winnipegtattooshow.com.

Boss Babe Pyjama Party

Boss Babe Pyjama Party is a monthly event hosted by Hustle + Charm, Winnipeg’s community of women entrepreneurs, where women can make personal and business connections in a slumber party atmosphere. For Black History Month, the event will include a panel discussion by four Black women making change in Winnipeg, including Hustle + Charm founder Charmaine Jennings. The event takes place Feb. 23 from 6 to 10 p.m. at 500-62 Albert St. Tickets and info available at hustleandcharm.ca/public-calendar.