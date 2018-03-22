Arts briefs

MARL Film Fest

The Manitoba Association for Rights & Liberties will host their annual Human Rights Films Festival on March 24 from 2 to 9 p.m. at the Gas Station Theatre (447 River Ave.). This year’s feature film, Saturday Church, will be followed by a talkback with local LGBTTQ* activists. Festival tickets are by donation. Visit MARL’s website for the full schedule.

Winnipeg Comedy Showcase

The Winnipeg Comedy Showcase is celebrating its fourth anniversary on Friday, March 30 at The Park Theatre (698 Osborne St.). This year’s lineup features Dana Smith, Benji Rothman, Tim Gray, Tyler Penner, Kate Schellenberg and Tyler Kotowski. Advance tickets are $10 and are available at The Park Theatre, Into the Music and Ticketfly. Showtime is 9 p.m.

unforgettable

window, Winnipeg’s only 24-hour, artist-run centre, presents Satpreet Kahlon’s installation, unforgettable. It will be on view outside at the corner of Bannatyne at Arthur (sidewalk level) until April 10, 2018. unforgettable is “a sculpture of UV-printed and laser-cut bindis and packaging exploring the possibility of subverting eurocentric calls for assimilation and traditional desi tropes of femininity.”

Poetry in Many Languages

On March 23 at 7 p.m., the Gas Station Arts Centre (447 River Ave.) will host an event in honour of World Poetry Day. The event will include poetry readings in English, French, Ojibway, Cree, Ukrainian, Mandarin, Spanish and more. ASL interpretation in English will also be provided. Tickets are available by donation at the door.

The Honest Heart Collective

Thunder Bay-based indie-rock band The Honest Heart Collective will be performing at The Park Theatre on March 28. They recently shared the first single, “I’ve Got You”, from their upcoming album Grief Rights, out May 4. Showtime is 8 p.m. Advance tickets are $10, and they are available at The Park Theatre, Into the Music and myparktheatre.com.

Orchid show

The Manitoba Orchid Society is having its last show at the Assiniboine Park Conservatory from March 23 to 25, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Orchid educational sessions will be held at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $7 (ages 14 and under are free). Visit manitobaorchidsociety.ca for more information.