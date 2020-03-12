Arts briefs

Record Sundaze at Barn Hammer



Record Sundaze: Electric Rotting Hell Ditch Control is transforming the Barn Hammer taproom (595 Wall St.) into a punk bar on March 15. There will be horrifying records and art galore and the rare opportunity to listen to really loud music, yell and drink beer in public on a Sunday afternoon! The event is free and runs from 2 to 6 p.m.

Collage with Takashi Iwasaki

ArtsJunkion (312 William Ave.) is presenting a collage workshop with Winnipeg artist Takashi iwasaki. iwasaki’s work has shown internationally and bears a very distinct style, so don’t miss out on this opportunity to learn from a master! The workshop runs on Saturday, March 14 from 6 to 9 p.m., and you can register on ArtsJunktion’s website.

Nothin Butt ‘90s: Freeway

Cinematheque is partnering with the Good Will Social Club to present a screening of Freeway in conjunction with the Nothin Butt ‘90s dance party on Saturday, March 14. Go see the film at Cinematheque (100 Main St.) at 7 p.m., then head over to the Good Will (625 Portage Ave.) for a ’90s-themed dance-a- thon. Tickets for the screening are $10 and will get you free admission at the Good Will.

Crywank at Forth

Catch legendary DIY group Crywank (from Manchester, United Kingdom) on their last-ever tour on Monday, March 16. Crywank will be joined by Rosseau (Londonberry, UK), Daddy (Ontario) and Nic Dyson (Winnipeg) at Forth (171 McDermot Ave.). Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased in advance from Showpass.

Wheels & Feels

The WRENCH is presenting a bicycle-themed art show and celebration for the Wheels of Courage Mentorship Program (WoC) on Friday, March 13. The WoC Mentorship Program empowers youth to get involved with their community and engage in volunteerism, and the art show will feature an array of multimedia art created by the program’s mentees. The event is at The Edge Gallery and Urban Art Centre (611 Main St.) and will be from 7 to 10 p.m.

Treaty Talks with Elder Harry Bone

Elder Harry Bone is a member of the Keeseekoowenin Ojibway Nation and has worked throughout his life to bolster indigenous rights. in this talk, Elder Bone will discuss the original intent of the treaties and address how they have been reinterpreted in present day politics. The talk is offered in partnership with the Treaty Relations Commission of Manitoba and will take place at the louis Riel library (1168 Dakota St.) on Thursday, March 12 at 6:30 p.m.