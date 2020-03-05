Arts briefs

Garland Party!

ArtsJunktion’s ArtHive is hosting a garland-making workshop for First Fridays. The event is open to the public, requires no registration and is pay-whatyou-can with all materials provided. The workshop will run from 5 to 9 p.m. at ArtsJunktion (312 William Ave.) on Friday, March 6.

Transcendent

Transcendent is a showcase of transgender, nonbinary, TwoSpirit and non-cis talent hosted by Miss Assuma Gender and Guncle Smokey Trixstar at Club 200 (190 Garry St.) on Friday, March 6. Featuring some of Winnipeg’s finest performers, the night will also have open slots for performers identifying outside of the gender binary. Doors are at 9:30 p.m., and cover is $5.

Craftivism at MAWA

Mentoring Artists for Women’s Art (MAWA) is celebrating the first International Women’s Day of the new decade by hosting a DIY crafts day on Saturday, March 7. Head down to MAWA (611 Main St.) for an afternoon of zines, button- and patchmaking, free of charge with snacks! The event will run from 1 to 4 p.m.

Anthony OKS album release

Anthony OKS, a member of The Lytics, is having a release party for his solo EP, Take Time, on Saturday, March 7 at The Tallest Poppy (103 Sherbrook St.). Take Time is being hailed as an uplifting and introspective album, and the release on Saturday is sure to be a treat. Tickets are $15, and the night starts at 10 p.m.

Sounds of Curtains (now destroyed)

Sounds of Curtains (now destroyed) is an album featuring 10 compositions created by artists interpreting the Sydney Opera House curtains. The album launch is on Friday, March 6 at Garry Street Coffee (333 Garry St.) and will feature a reading by Jeanne Randolph and artwork by Kelly Campbell. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the reading and listening event starts at 7:30 p.m.

First Fridays - Women, Art & Identity

The Manitoba Museum (190 Rupert Ave.) is kicking off its International Women’s Day celebrations with a series of tours, titled “Women, Art & Identity,” featuring the stories of women artists from Manitoba. In addition to the tours, there will be a Mindfulness Drawing workshop and a beading table. The evening is included in the price of regular admission and will run from 4 to 9 p.m on Friday March 6.