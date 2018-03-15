Arts briefs

Solhounds

Winnipeg heavy metal-grunge band Solhounds is getting ready for their debut release on March 16 before heading on an Eastern Canada tour with Toronto’s SATE. They will kick off the tour with double release shows in Winnipeg on March 15 and 17 at The Handsome Daughter. Advance tickets are $10, and the shows begin at 10 p.m.

Baking Show casting call

CBC’s top-rated “The Great Canadian Baking Show” is looking for more amateur Winnipeg bakers for their second season. The show is facilitated by Proper Television, the same production company that hosts MasterChef Canada. Go to cbc.ca/life/greatcanadianbakingshow to apply to the casting call. Casting deadline is March 18 at midnight. Filming will take place this May.

REAL Slick

On March 24 at the Marlborough Hotel, the Manitoba Energy Justice Coalition and the Student Pipeline Action Committee will host this fundraiser for resistance to the Line 3 pipeline. The event will feature live music, DJs, screen printing, hoop dancing, a photobooth and a raffle. Tickets range from $15 to 20. Go to mbenergyjustice.org/real_slick for more information.

Sign of a Place

Local artist Karen Cornelius will showcase their mixed media alumnigraph prints at X-Cues Cafe & Lounge. The exhibit, described as a “curated display of whimsy, humor (and) vision, using sign boards and posters from different parts of the world where the English language gets lost and found, in translation,” will open on March 23 from 7 to 11 p.m.

North End theatre workshops

Sarasvàti Productions is offering free workshops for North End youth. Professional Indigenous artists have been facilitating sessions on topics including work on the stage, writing and backstage work. Workshops take place on Mondays from 3:45 to 5:45 p.m. until the end of April at Children of the Earth High School. All North End youth are welcome to attend.

Want to get published?

The University of Manitoba’s Centre for Creative Writing and Oral Culture posts calls for submissions for writing on their website. The calls are for many genres, including fiction, nonfiction, poetry, short stories, interviews, papers and more. There are also award and contest listings and conference calls. Check it out at umanitoba.ca/centres/ccwoc/opportunities/.