Arts briefs

Body of Intrigue

Adara Moreau is the creator of Body of Intrigue, an experimental entity that combines field recordings/natural resources, minimal synth and noise. See Body of Intrigue perform at Into the Music (245 McDermot Ave.) on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. The show is free and open to all ages.

Darkroom drop-in

PLATFORM centre for photographic + digital arts (121-100 Arthur St.) is hosting a darkroom drop-in on Tuesday, Feb. 18. Head down to explore and experiment with black-and-white chemistry, expired photo paper and cyanotype chemistry. The darkroom will be open from 6 to 9 p.m., and you pay $5 at the door.

Cream of the Crap IX

Cinematheque (100 Arthur St.) is screening a special night of home video atrocities on VHS, curated just for you by a team of stalwart garage salers and thrifters. There will be drinking games, trivia and prizes, as well as live commentary from “local experts.” The screening is on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.

Community discussion on public housing

On Tuesday, Feb. 18, the Right to Housing Coalition is hosting a community discussion focused on how to positively impact the state of public housing. The talk is at the WestEnd Commons (641 St. Matthews Ave.) between 2 and 3:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Indigenous Music Showcase

On Saturday, Feb. 15, Festival du Voyageur and Manitoba Music are presenting an Indigenous Music Showcase. The lineup features Gator Beaulieu, JC Campbell, Juniper Bush, Lisa Muswagon, Mitchell Mozdzen, Paige Drobot and Stun – and it’ll be worth it. Tickets are available at heho.ca, and the music goes from 1 to 6 p.m.

William Prince Matinee

Local country/gospel songwriter William Prince is playing two sold-out shows at the West End Cultural Centre (586 Ellice Ave.) but has added a Sunday matinee on Feb. 16 for those who couldn’t snag a ticket to the evening shows. Prince will play tunes from his much-anticipated sophomore album Reliever. Tickets are $35 and are available online. The doors open at 2 p.m.