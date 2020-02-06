Arts briefs

Poptart presents Pillow Talk!
Pop Tart is hosting a slumber party for y’all on Saturday Feb. 8 at the Good Will Social Club (625 Portage Ave). DJs and drag performers will keep you entertained while you work up the courage to DM a crush. Wear your finest sleepwear and head down for 10 p.m, tickets are $10 at the door.
CKUW Fundrive kickoff party
CKUW’s Fundrive is on from Feb 7 to 14! They are kicking off their wild week of radio at The Handsome Daughter (61 Sherbrook St.) on Saturday, Feb. 7 with a show featuring Leossa, Ghost Twin and Julien’s Daughter. The show starts at 9 p.m. and is $10 or pay-what-you-can.
Paper Valentine’s bouquets
Want to make some crafty, romantic gifts for your sweetie this Valentine’s Day? For First Fridays, ArtsJunktion (312 William Ave.) will host a Paper Valentine’s Bouquets workshop, which will show participants how to craft an oh-so-romantic floral arrangement. The event runs
from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7.
Alyssa Fearon curator talk
On Thursday Feb. 6, Alyssa Fearon is presenting “Curating and the Diaspora” at Plug In ICA (460 Portage Ave.). Fearon will discuss her vision of a public art institution that prioritizes the perspectives of historically underrepresented communities, as well as her own curatorial practice and its relation to the Canadian Prairies. The talk is
from 7 to 9 p.m.
Merging Mindsets, Wearable Tech
Video Pool Media Arts Centre, Creative Manitoba and New Media Manitoba are partnering to present a discussion about projection mapping and large-scale projects. The panel will instruct participants on how to get started, where to find supplies and what the pros are doing. The talk runs from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7 and is being held at Creative Manitoba (245 McDermot Ave., fourth Floor).
Perogy dinner and cake auction
North Point Douglas Women’s Centre (NPDWC) is hosting their annual all-you-can-eat perogy dinner on Thursday, Feb.13. The annual Valentine’s Day-themed fundraiser features a cake auction, art raffle, 50/50 and more! The event is held at the Immaculate Conception Parish (181 Austin St.) and runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for kids and can be purchased at the NPDWC (221 Austin St.).
