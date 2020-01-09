Arts briefs

Freya Perron’s Heirlooms

Freya Perron’s new series of work reflects on family, place and home. Using woven textiles, Perron evokes the landscapes of northern Ontario, the location of her remote family cabin, as well as the weaving practices of her mother and grandmother. The exhibition is at La Maison des artistes visuels francophones (102-219 Provencher Blvd.), and the opening is on Thursday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m.

Mirror with a Memory

Ashley Gillanders’ solo exhibition, Mirror with a Memory, opens at Platform (121-100 Arthur St.) on Friday, Jan. 10. Gillanders’ work is lens-based and explores perceptions of reality using imagery that occupies the space between physical and virtual. The opening doubles as a launch of the catalogue that accompanies the exhibition. The opening starts at 8 p.m.

Full Moon Show at Handsome Daughter

Local spooky rockers Holy Void play alongside Cantordust and Mutable Body on Friday, Jan. 10 at the Handsome Daughter (61 Sherbrook St.). An ode to the first full moon of the decade, the show promises interstellar sounds and will surely be quite terrifying. The doors open at 9:30 p.m., music starts at 10:15 p.m., and cover is $10.

States of Beauty

Cinematheque (100 Arthur St.) is screening a selection of Matthew Rankin’s short films on Jan. 11. Rankin recently garnered acclaim for his first feature film, The Twentieth Century, but has a catalogue of short films that have been travelling festivals internationally. The screening starts at 7 p.m. and is $8 for students, $6 for members and $10 for regular admission.

Closet Space: Celebrating Bigger Bodies

On Saturday, Jan. 11, Closet Space is hosting an in-studio event focused on fashion for sizes large to 4XL. Among other goodies, there will be an upcycled winter collection with plenty of styles and sizes to choose from, as well as Pride apparel and gender-affirming gear. The sale is from 3 to 7 p.m. and admission is free. RSVP through Eventbrite to guarantee entry and to receive the address of the pop-up via email.

Skywalk Lecture

On Wednesday, Jan. 15, Kawser Ahmed, a post-doctoral fellow in the political science department at the U of W, is hosting a talk on countering radicalisation to violence in schools. The talk is part of the Skywalk Lecture series, takes place in the Carol Shield Auditorium from 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. and is free and open to the public.