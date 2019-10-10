Arts briefs

Real Love Thursdays

Catch Urban Vacation (Winnipeg), Brent Penny (Minneapolis), and p o u t (Winnipeg) on Thursday Oct. 10 at the Good Will Social Club (625 Portage Ave.) for Real Love Winnipeg’s biweekly indie/pop showcase. Doors open at 8 p.m., and cover is $10.

Mike Maryniuk workshop

Local film virtuoso and well-renowned oddball director Mike Maryniuk is running a workshop through Video Pool Media Arts Centre (300-100 Arthur St.) on Tuesday, Oct. 15 from 6 to 9 p.m. The workshop will give participants an overview of the animated techniques that Maryniuk uses in his films. Workshop fees are $60 for members and $80 for non-members. Reserve a spot on videopool.org.

Cyanotype and photogram workshop

Local filmmakers Marie-France Hollier and Kristiane Church are running a workshop on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The workshop will explore cameraless photography processes and takes place at PLATFORM centre for photographic + digital arts (121-100 Arthur St.). The fee is $40 for PLATFORM members and $65 for non-members (which includes membership). To reserve a spot, email outreach@platformgallery.org.

Handsome Daughter anniversary party

Local watering hole The Handsome Daughter (61 Sherbrook St.) celebrates five years of cheap Standard, no Budweiser and plenty of good times on Friday, Oct. 11. Head down for karaoke and try the special HD cask brewed by Barn Hammer or sample the tiki cocktail menu. There is no cover. The event starts at 9 p.m. and goes late.

PROJECTIONS at Centre Culturel Franco-Manitobain (CCFM)

Rhayne Vermette’s newest work, a series of immersive collages that explore the relationship between composition and material, is being exhibited at CCFM Art Gallery (340 Provencher Blvd.). The reception for Vermette’s PROJECTIONS is from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, and the show will be up until Dec. 9.

School of Art Gallery opening

Superscreen: The Making of an Artist-Run Counterculture & the Grand Western Canadian Screen Shop opens at the School of Art Gallery (255 ARTlab, 180 Dafoe Rd.) on Friday, Oct. 11. The exhibition, curated by Alex King and Timothy Long, is co-produced with the MacKenzie Art Gallery. The opening reception is from 5:30 to 10 p.m. and will feature a panel discussion with folks working in local artist-run centres.