Arts briefs

Try to tango

World-renowned Argentinian tango dancers Alberto Sendra and Fernanda Japas will offer performances and workshops in Winnipeg. Workshops are appropriate for absolute beginners. One option is a $5 Saturday-night tango on March 9 from 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Drop In Dance Winnipeg. Their visit is being presented by Tango Salon Winnipeg – see tangosalonwinnipeg.com for more.

Micah Erenberg signs to Sleepless

Local songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Micah Erenberg recently signed to Sleepless Records and released a video for “Somewhere Beyond the Ocean,” a song he wrote 10 years ago. Erenberg will play the Times Change(d) High & Lonesome Club on March 7 for a video release party. See micaherenberg.com for more.

Café Scientifique talks addiction

The University of Manitoba’s Café Scientifique presents a relaxed evening panel discussion on March 13 at 7 p.m. at McNally Robinson titled "Addiction and the Brain: Why is it so Hard to Quit?" Specialists Dr. Erin Knight, Dr. Gilbert Kirouac and Dr. Gordon Glazner will talk about how the brain is altered by addiction and how treatment might be improved. RSVPs requested to research_communications@umanitoba.ca.

Lara Rae’s Dragonfly

Lara Rae is presenting an autobiographical, poetic journey chronicling her gender odyssey. This work is presented with the Manitoba Association of Playwrights and will be shown at the Rachel Brown Theatre (211 Bannatyne Avenue) from March 14 to 24. The venue is wheelchair accessible, and tickets can be found through eventbrite ($27 for adults, $22 for seniors and $10 to $15 for students).

Drag Race with local queens

The Tallest Poppy is hosting a series of viewing parties of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11. The viewing parties will be hosted by a rotating cast of queens, including Prairie Sky, Foxy Beast, Tyra Boinks, Feather Queen, Lita Takeela and more. Viewing parties will run every Thursday at 8:30 p.m. until May 30. See the event page on Facebook for more details.

Fundraise to Make Poverty History

On March 14, Make Poverty History Manitoba will hold their third annual fundraiser at the West End Cultural Centre. The event will be MC’d by Michael Redhead Champagne, and features Sweet Alibi and a songwriters circle made up of Jaxon Haldane, Tuva Bergstrom and Nick Parenteau. Tickets are $20 at the door or through eventbrite. Low-income tickets are available via the Social Planning Council at 204-943-2561. See wecc.ca for more.