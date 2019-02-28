Arts briefs

Decolonizing Sound

Video Pool Media Arts Centre is presenting a free public workshop with Sharmi Basu, who is based in Oakland. The Decolonizing Sound: Presence and Liberation workshop will feature intersectional conversations around topics including resistance, music, race, gender and spirituality. Pre-registration is not required for this workshop, and light refreshments will be provided. See videopool.org for more.

Lens-based book sale

PLATFORM Gallery is holding a two-day book sale featuring photography and video-themed catalogues, monographs, reference books and more, some of which - organizers warn - can tend to be quite heavy. All books are priced between $1 and $5. The sale is in support of PLATFORM’s programming, and will be held on March 1 from 5 to 10 p.m. in the ArtSpace lobby (100 Arthur St.), and on March 2 from 11 to 4 p.m. in PLATFORM (121-100 Arthur St.).

Strut for Shoal

Students from Seven Oaks Met School (SOMet) have organized a concert and fashion show in support of Shoal Lake 40 First Nation, who have been under a boil water advisory for 20 years despite being home to the primary source of Winnipeg’s drinking water. Talent for the show is drawn from SOMet, Maples Met, Maples Collegiate, West Kildonan Collegiate and Garden City Collegiate. The show is from 7 to 10 p.m. on March 1 at Seven Oaks Performing Event Centre (711 Jefferson Ave.). Tickets are available through eventbrite.

Meet your music maker

The Winnipeg Music Project is presenting a showcase on March 3 at the Handsome Daughter, which features musicians sharing stories about their work and process followed by a live performance. The interviews begin at 6 p.m., and performances will start at 7:15 p.m. Featured artists include HAVS, Shea, Jessica Be and Malcolm Jay. Cover is $15.

So long, Strong Badger

Coffeeshop proprietor and author Brock Peters announced on social media that the Strong Badger coffeehouse at 679 Sargent Ave. will close after March 16, as he will not be renewing the lease on the space. Peters expressed gratitude for the neighbourhood and community support and stated he will take some time to take care of his health. Be sure to stop bye and bid adieu to the Badger before it’s gone!

Free animated shorts program

A screening of short animations curated by Matea Radic is being held at Eckhardt Gramatte Hall at the University of Winnipeg on March 5 from 7 to 9 p.m. The program includes work by Alison Davis, Alison James, Brenna George, Diane Obomsawin, Leslie Supnet and Rhayne Vermette and is presented by MAWA and the Institute for Women’s and Gender Studies. A discussion with the artists will follow the screening.