Arts Briefs

Safe September MB

Safe September MB, a group of concerned teachers, parents and community members, has organized a day of action on Oct. 29 to call attention to the lack of supports available within schools and demand more resources be allocated for COVID-19 testing, increased staff and remote learning. For information about how to participate, visit their Facebook event page.

Apart, Together

Apart, Together is an exhibition presented by Artbeat Studio and supported by Central Neighbourhoods Winnipeg that explores pandemic isolation. The show can be seen on the second floor of Portage Place mall (393 Portage Ave.) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Oct. 30. Facemasks and social distancing are mandatory.

Gimme Some Truth

Gimme Some Truth Documentary Festival is presenting Totally Under Control, a film exposing the utter failure of President Donald Trump’s leadership and his administration’s corrupt and incompetent handling of the coronavirus. The doc will begin screening on Nov. 1. For times and to purchase tickets, visit the Cinematheque website.

Playground Chitchat

Playground Chitchat, an exhibition exploring play and print media by Bram Keast (Winnipeg) and Neah Kelly (NYC), opens at Martha Street Studio (11 Martha St.) on Oct. 30. There is an opening reception on Oct. 30 from 5 to 8 p.m., with limited capacity, mandatory masks and social distancing rules in place.

Little Brown Jug X Beetlejuice

Little Brown Jug (336 William Ave.) is hosting a Beetlejuice screening on Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. in their taproom. Tickets are limited, costumes are encouraged, and social distancing and mask-wearing (unless seated at a table) are mandatory.

Speaking Crow

The Speaking Crow poetry reading series is hosting a virtual edition on Zoom with special guest Duncan Mercredi, Winnipeg’s poet laureate for 2020/2021. The event starts at 7 p.m. on Nov. 3, and you can register to be an audience member or to reserve an open-mic spot on Eventbrite.