Arts Briefs

Bîstyek

Self-taught artist Bîstyek has their first solo exhibition at 300 Ross Ave. The exhibition focuses on the artist's journey from Syria to Lebanon to Winnipeg and uses portraiture to explore the refugee experience. The show can be viewed until Nov. 14 by scheduling an appointment via bistyekexhibition@gmail.com.

Mutual aid workshop

Poverty Awareness & Community Action is presenting an online workshop about mutual aid on Thursday, Oct. 22. This workshop is part of a series exploring the concept of mutual aid and building skills and knowledge that lead to advocacy and supporting community. The workshop starts at 6 p.m., and you can apply online.

Reconciling Ways of Knowing

Reconciling Ways of Knowing’s fourth dialogue, called Two-Eyed Seeing and Beyond, is a discussion moderated by Jacqui Miller about frameworks for understanding. This installment features Mi’kmaq Elder Albert Marshall, as well as Drs. Jesse Popp, Andrea Reid and Deborah McGregor. The event is on Oct. 28 at 10:30 a.m., and you can register online.

Pandemic’s Box Puppet Slam

Tune in to an online screening of short puppet films from around the world on Oct. 24. Presented by the Winnipeg Puppet Slam, the event will be livestreamed with hosts and starts at 7 p.m. Find the link on Facebook.

LURE

Peter Tittenberger’s latest solo exhibition, LURE, is a ceramics project inspired by the brain that explores desire. Presented by the Manitoba Craft Council, the exhibition can be viewed from 1 to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday, until Oct. 31 at C2 Centre for Craft (329 Cumberland Ave.).

Back in the Day

Cinematheque is hosting a live Zoom call with Elizabeth McCormac, director of Back in the Day: The Legendary Arrows Club, on Oct. 25 at 4:30 p.m. Back in the Day is the story of one of the first Black-owned nightclubs in Halifax and is a rare archival copy on loan from Dalhousie’s archives. Tickets can be found on the Winnipeg Film Group website.