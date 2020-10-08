Arts Briefs

Theory at home

MAWA’s monthly Theory and Beer event will be held online this month at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct 8. Guided by Allison Stevens, an experimental film maker and mixed-media artist from Winnipeg, this session will explore the idea of art for art’s sake. Email Adriana at programs@mawa.ca to gain access to the Zoom link and the reading that will be discussed.

Reel Pride

This year, Reel Pride Festival is, like so many other events, going online. Programming runs from Oct. 13 to 18 and features 24 different films, the Canadian Short Film Competition and Festival Art Show. Passes and screening schedules can be found at reelpride.tixit.ca/online/default.asp.

Winnipeg Film Group Workshop

Quan Luong is hosting a camera and lighting workshop at the Black Lodge (304-100 Arthur St.) on Saturday, Oct. 10 and Sunday, Oct. 11. The workshop is designed for beginners and intermediate filmmakers and will teach basic camera knowledge, low-budget lighting options and how to film with natural light. To register, go to winnipegfilmgroup.com.

Free Sunday at the WAG

Free Sunday is back at the Winnipeg Art Gallery (300 Memorial Blvd.) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 11. Masks are mandatory, and there is plenty of space to socially distance. There are some family friendly activities between 2 and 4 p.m., and the theme is “Celebrate the International Year of Indigenous languages.”

Storying Violence

A panel discussion with authors Gina Starblanket (University of Calgary) and Dallas Hunt (University of British Columbia) called “Storying Violence During the Stanley Trial” is being re-broadcast by the 2020 Thin Air Winnipeg International Writers Festival. The discussion will be broadcast on Zoom on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 11:30 a.m. The Zoom link can be found at facebook.com/events/807251376717189/.