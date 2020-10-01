Arts Briefs

Flannery O'Connor at Cinematheque

The documentary Flannery, about the classic Southern Gothic novelist Flannery O'Connor, will play at Cinematheque from Oct. 1 to 7. The film is narrated by Mary Steenburgen and features interviews with Mary Gordon, Tommy Lee Jones and Conan O'Brien. The Oct. 3 showing will feature an introduction by Winnipeg Free Press pop culture writer Alison Gillmor.

Decolonizing Lens

Decolonizing Lens is having a free screening of TUNNIIT: Retracing the Lines of Inuit Tattoos and Wearing My Culture by Alethea Arnaquq-Baril and Ulivia Lay Thomassie.

The screening is on Thursday, Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. RSVP at wag.ca for a chance to attend the live screening, or check out a live stream at decolonizinglens.eventive.org/schedule.

Leah Gazan and Sid Frankel

NDP MP Leah Gazan and Sid Frankel, associate professor of social work at the University of Manitoba, are hosting a panel discussion on poverty during COVID-19. They will talk about universal fixed income and levels of poverty among low-income people in Canada. The talk is on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 11:30 a.m. and can be watched via Zoom or Facebook Live at facebook.com/events/1464792873710875/.

Nuit Blanche 2020 postponed

While Nuit Blanche festivities had been scheduled for a scaled-down return on Sept. 26, the recent surge in local COVID-19 cases and subsequent safety measures have resulted in postponement for the overnight arts fest. For updates on new event and performance dates, keep an eye on nuitblanchewinnipeg.ca.

Artist talk with Katherine Boyer

MAWA is hosting a First Friday lecture with multidisciplinary artist Katherine Boyer on Facebook Live on Friday, Oct. 2. Boyer, an assistant professor at the University of Manitoba, uses her work to explore Métis history, personal family narratives and material culture. The talk starts at 12 p.m., and the link to watch can be found at facebook.com/mawawpg.

Speaking Crow

Speaking Crow is moving online and will host their first Virtual Edition on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. This edition of the event features Sharanpal Ruprai, award-winning poet and associate professor in the Department of Women’s and Gender Studies at the University of Winnipeg. To register as a speaking audience member or for the open mic, go to Eventbrite.