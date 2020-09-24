Arts briefs

Sargent Reggae Spin

Head to the X-Cues (551 Sargent Ave.) backyard patio for a night of reggae featuring DJ Stereo Tabu on Friday, Sept. 25. There will be a bonfire, BBQ menu and plenty of space to physically distance. There is no cover charge, and the event runs from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Salt Springs of Zhiishiibi-Zhiibiing

Urban Shaman Gallery is screening Bret Parenteau’s Salt Springs of Zhiishiibi-Zhiibiing on Sept. 26 as part of their collaborative Kindred programming. The film can be viewed on Facebook Live at 8 p.m. and will also be projected on an exterior wall of the WAG (300 Memorial Blvd.) from 9 p.m. to midnight.

African Movie Festival

The third annual African Movie Festival in Manitoba will be held at Gas Station Arts Centre (445 River Ave.) on Sept. 26 and 27. The festival will feature films from the African diaspora that explore and reflect on our current social landscape. Tickets and screening times can be found at am-fm.ca.

Braiding Ways of Knowing

This online talk, featuring Dr. Robin Wall Kimmerer and Dr. Nancy Turner, will explore Indigenous knowledge and ecological restoration, and how these combined fields can inform community engagement. The talk is on Zoom from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sept. 24, and tickets can be purchased at waysofknowingforum.ca.

Nuit Blanche at Little Brown Jug

Little Brown Jug (336 William Ave.) is hosting a Nuit Blanche event featuring an outdoor art installation by Frances Koncan and a bike-up bar, and indoor drag performances by Sylv, Vida Lamour DeCosmo and Purple Haze. The event will run on Sept. 26 from 6 to 11 p.m. and will have COVID-19 protocols in place.

Cyanotypes in Old Market Square

PLATFORM is hosting a free drop-in workshop on Saturday, Sept. 26 in Old Market Square (63 Albert St.) from 12 to 4 p.m. The workshop will teach participants how to create a cyanotype, which is a 170-year-old photographic process, using found materials in the park.