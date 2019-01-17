Arts briefs

“Nice Women Don’t Want the Vote”

The Manitoba Museum first kicked off this exhibit in late 2015 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the right for women to vote in Manitoba. After three years touring at various museums across the country, “Nice Women Don’t Want the Vote” is making its final stop back in Winnipeg at the Legislative Building. Populated with artifacts of the political movement that led to the vote, the show runs at the Leg until March 31. Admission is free.

Peer Gynt at Black Hole Theatre Company

Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen’s classic 1867 Peer Gynt broke new ground for what was possible on the theatrical stage and was the origin of composer Edvard Grieg’s classics In the Hall of the Mountain King and Morning Mood. As part of Royal MTC’s IbsenFest, University of Manitoba’s Black Hole Theatre Company will perform Gynt with direction by Chris Johnson and music by Cuinn Joseph. The show runs from Jan. 23 to Feb. 2. Tickets are $20.

Big Fun Festival

The annual Big Fun Festival returns! Now in its eighth year, this multi-genre, multi-venue music fest is continuing its tradition of bringing together local favourites and cross-Canada boundary pushers. Running from Jan. 23 to 27, this year’s fest includes more than 30 artists. Out-of-town highlights include Toronto R&B explorers Bernice and queer power-pop duo Partner, while local fare includes everything from folk to hip hop to black metal. Admission for individual shows varies from $10 to $20. Festival passes are $80. To see all venues and showtimes, visit bigfunfestival.com.

Dial Code Santa Claus at Cinematheque

French filmmaker René Manzor’s 1989 Christmas horror film was a hit on the festival circuit and allegedly inspired the much more family-friendly Home Alone. But this tale of a young boy who uses his wits to defend himself from a murderous home invasion was shelved by its studio before it received a wide release and has been notoriously unavailable in North America ever since. A new restoration finally screened to acclaim at last year’s Fantastic Fest and is now coming to Canadian screens. Dial Code runs at Cinematheque until Jan. 29.

Remembering Rachel Browne

Winnipeg choreographer Rachel Browne founded Winnipeg’s Contemporary Dancers in 1964 and by the time of her death in 2012 was considered “the matriarch of Canadian contemporary dance.” In Remembering Rachel Browne: A Celebration, the company Browne founded will pay tribute to her in collaboration with the Professional Program of the School of Contemporary Dancers by performing several of her signature choreographed pieces. Directed by Stephanie Ballard, the show runs from Jan. 18 to 20 at the Rachel Browne Theatre. Ticket prices range between $15 to $65.

New Magic Valley Fun Town

Actor and playwright Daniel MacIvor has won awards for plays like Never Swim Alone and In on It and achieved cult status for his role in Don McKellar’s CBC television oddity Twitch City. His New Magic Valley Fun Town begins its run at Prairie Theatre Exchange on Jan 23, with MacIvor in the cast (alongside Caroline Gillis, Stephanie MacDonald and Andrew Moodie). Set in a Cape Breton trailer park, the play follows two old friends reuniting for the first time in 25 years. The show runs until Feb. 10. Adult tickets start at $40 and student tickets at $34. Various other student deals are available at pte.mb.ca.