Arts briefs

Manitoba Podcast Festival

The inaugural Manitoba Podcast Festival is kicking off at The Park Theatre on Sept. 30. Taking place from noon to 4 p.m., the afternoon event will feature panels with local podcast hosts, producers, traditional broadcasters and DIY media folks educating on how to get started in the audio medium. Speakers include Sam Thompson (Witchpolice Radio) and Ashley Bieniarz (Winnipeg Music Project). Admission is $5.

Flash Photographic Festival

The fifth-annual Flash Photographic Festival begins Oct. 1. The event showcases work from more than 90 photographers at 33 venues across the city throughout the month of October. Events happening as part of the fest include workshops on photography for social media, drone photography and street photography. Events are either free or cost a $2 donation to Winnipeg Harvest.

Free admission at the WAG (and Nuit Blanche)!

On Sept. 29, admission at the Winnipeg Art Gallery will be free from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. as part of national Culture Days. The gallery will reopen from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. for a massive Nuit Blanche party involving retro arcade machines and ‘80s music. Admission to the party is $10.

Ingmar Bergman retrospective

To celebrate the 100th birthday of Swedish filmmaker Ingmar Bergman, the Winnipeg Film Group will host Twilight Room of the Soul, a month-long series of his films beginning on Sept. 28. Films screened include The Seventh Seal, Persona, Wild Strawberries, The Virgin Spring, Shame, The Magician, Hour of the Wolf and The Passion of Anna.

Prairie Nurse at Prairie Theatre Exchange

PTE will kick off their 2018-19 season with Prairie Nurse, written by Marie Beath Badian. The play follows two nurses from the Philippines working on a two-year contract in rural Saskatchewan in the 1960s. The cast includes Stephanie Sy and Dutchess Cayetano and runs from Oct. 3 to 21. Student admission is $33 to $44, or $10 at last call.

Lights of the North

Canada’s largest Chinese lantern festival continues at Red River Exhibition Park until Oct. 14. Organized in celebration of Winnipeg’s relationship with twin city Chengdu, China, the event features massive lights displays, 3D laser and water projections and performances by Chengdu acrobats and dancers. General admission is $20.