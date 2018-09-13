Arts briefs

Viva Non album release show

Shaping Dust and Our Autonomy, the new album from Winnipeg synth-punk act Viva Non, will get an official release at The Handsome Daughter on Sept. 15. Dust is Viva Non’s first full-length since 2015’s debut, Pure. Viva Non will perform, along with locals Juniper Bush and Innocentgun. Admission is $10, with bands starting at 10 p.m.

Special screenings at Cinematheque

This week will see two special event screenings at the Winnipeg Film Group Cinematheque. The Canadian premiere of Milford Graves Full Mantis, a documentary about the avant-garde percussionist, will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Send + Receive Festival on Sept. 13. On Sept. 14, filmmaker Patty Dillon will introduce her death penalty documentary There Will Be No Stay. A Q&A will follow.

Sovereign Traces book launch

Sovereign Traces is a new anthology series of comics by Indigenous Canadian and U.S. authors and illustrators. Volume One, Not (Just) (An)Other launches on Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Grant Park McNally Robinson. Local writers and artists featured in Volume One include Nicholas Burns, Warren Cariou, Scott B. Henderson and Niigaanwewidam James Sinclair.

International metal at The Park Theatre

Four pioneering acts of heavy music will take the stage at The Park Theatre on Sept. 15. Dark Tranquility, the seminal Swedish melodic death metal band, will headline a show also featuring Finland’s progressive metal giants Amorphis, Portuguese goths Moonspell and Finnish six-piece Omnium.

Song of Hope - Five Women Artists

Cre8ery Gallery and Studio will host the opening reception for Song of Hope - Five Women Artists from 7 to 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. Held in memory of award-winning Winnipeg multimedia artist Jean Wiens, who passed away in February, the show runs until Sept. 25. Along with works by Wiens, the show will also showcase work by Manitoba artists Annemarie Layman, Debbie Lawson, Jennifer Labella and Shirley Myren.

Education at Winnipeg Film Group

Several guest speakers will hold seminars at WFG this week. A free workshop by director and stunt performer Patty Dillon will occur on Sept. 15 from noon to 4 p.m. Cinematographer Roy H. Wagner, ASC will host a five-hour master class at 4 p.m. on Sept. 16. Registration is $20 for non-members. Filmmaker Alain Delannoy will teach a workshop on DIY film distribution Sept. 17 and 19. Registration is $65

for non-members.