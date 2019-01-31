Arts briefs

Open Caskets book launch

Eighteen-year-old Creative Communications student Zoë Mills’ debut novel Open Caskets is a darkly comedic story examining childhood mental illness. Financed through Kickstarter and self-published, the book began as an independent professional project for school. Open Caskets launches at the Grant Park McNally Robinson on Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.

Throwback Thursdays III at WECC

On Jan. 31, the West End Cultural Centre will host the third in its ongoing series of shows featuring bands from Winnipeg’s past. This time around, the performers will be ‘90s Blue Note Cafe staples Tequila Mockingbird and early ‘00s indie poppers Quinzy. Throwback Thursdays III opens at 7:15 p.m., with bands starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door.

Jay Mohr at Rumor’s

Jay Mohr is probably best known as a veteran standup comic, actor and Saturday Night Live (SNL) alum. He’s also a prolific radio host and podcaster, and his 2004 memoir Gasping for Airtime, about his struggles with panic disorder during his tenure at SNL, became a bestseller. Longtime SNL cast member Bobby Moynihan praised the book as “a handbook on what NOT to do at SNL.” Mohr performs Feb. 7 to 9 at Rumor’s. Tickets are $21 to $32.

Sheena Rattai salutes Leonard Cohen

As part of its two-month concert series Music ‘n’ Mavens, the Rady Jewish Community Centre will host Everybody Knows Leonard Cohen. Red Moon Road’s Sheena Rattai will sing Cohen’s songs with a backing band of local players. The show will take place on Feb. 5 at 123 Doncaster St. with the show at 2 p.m. Tickets for non-members of Rady JCC are $11, but other deals for multiple Music ‘n’ Mavens shows are available.

Forthwith Festival

On Feb. 1, Forth Projects (177 McDermot Ave.) will kick off its annual Forthwith Festival. The three-day event showcases more than 30 international artists working experimentally in fine art, music, tech and performance. Visiting performers include conceptual sound artists Maria Chávez (New York) and Sage Thrashers (Berlin), while local participants include Meganelizabeth Diamond, Leslie Supnet and Mike Maryniuk. The fest runs from Feb. 1 to 3 at Forth, Video Pool (300-100 Arthur St.), Studio 393 (393 Portage Ave.) and 90 Annabella St. Day passes are $15, and full fest passes are $40.

After the Cause

Local dancer and choreographer Rachelle Bourget has partnered with the Happy/Accidents theatre company to present After the Cause, a solo contemporary dance show performed and choreographed by Bourget. A shorter version of the show premiered at 2017’s Fringe Fest but has been expanded and further developed in collaboration with Happy/Accidents. After the Cause explores “the consequence of one's choices and the effects that linger - the shadows cast by euphoria.” The show runs from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2 at the Rachel Browne Theatre (211 Bannatyne Ave.). Tickets are $22, and

$18 for students and seniors.