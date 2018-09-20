Arts briefs

Aretha Franklin tribute

Winnipeg musicians will pay their respects to the late Queen of Soul at Respect: Music in Memory of Aretha Franklin on Thursday, Sept. 20. Gathering at Times Change(d) High and Lonesome Club at 8 p.m., the roster of performers includes Jennifer Hanson, Ami Cheon and an all-star band. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

Fringe fundraiser

The Winnipeg Fringe Theatre Festival will restage performances of acclaimed shows from this summer’s fest. Winnipeg sketch comedy troupe HUNKS’s show Choose Your Own Adventure and the dark crime comedy The Elephant Girls will be performed from Sept. 20 to 22 at the Tom Hendry Warehouse Theatre. Tickets are $18 per performance and $15 for students.

Madeleine Roger album release

With years of experience under her belt as one half of the twin sibling folk duo Roger Roger, singer-songwriter Madeleine Roger will launch her debut solo album Cottonwood on Sept. 21 at the West End Cultural Centre, supported by opening act Leaf Rapids. The album was produced by veteran Winnipeg record producer Lloyd Peterson (The Weakerthans, The Wailin’ Jennys). Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

The Lytics CD release party

Winnipeg hip-hop group The Lytics will celebrate the release of their new album Float On at the Pyramid Cabaret. Released digitally on Sept. 7 and promoted with a video for the single Hold On on Sept. 12, the party for the physical CD release begins at 8 p.m. on Sept. 22 and won’t stop until last call. Tickets are $20.

Winnipeg Design Festival

Presented by StorefrontMB, the seventh-annual Winnipeg Design Festival examines and celebrates local contemporary art and design. Events include interactive installations, design competitions and a debate on design and urbanism with current mayoral candidates. Centred this year on the theme of memory and identity, the festival runs from Sept. 26 to 29 at various venues. More information at winnipegdesignfestival.net.

Winnipeg Crankie Festival

The first-ever Winnipeg Crankie Festival will teach Winnipeggers how to create crankies, a moving panorama storytelling machine in the tradition of the zoetrope and the magic lantern. The fest, which runs from Sept. 21 to 23 at Crescent Fort Rouge United Church, is presented by house concert network Home Routes and will feature concerts by Scott Nolan, Sierra Noble and more. Tickets range from $5 (single daytime admission) to $100 (family weekend pass).