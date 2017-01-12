Arts Briefs

Celebrating Confederation

The National Film Board of Canada (NFB) has three cross-country projects to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Confederation of Canada. Aabiziingwashi (#WideAwake): Indigenous Cinema on Tour, #Legacies150 and special online programming will showcase the country’s diversity and wide range of viewpoints to foster dialogue and encourage understanding. More information is available at nfb.ca.

Synthia’s Closet

Ione Thorkelsson’s latest exhibit is on display for free. From Jan. 12 to Feb. 24, her miniature landscapes set inside delicate glass spheres will be at the University of Manitoba’s ARTlab. Her combination of natural elements – such as animal bones and feathers – along with fiber optics and LED technology, serves as a metaphor for bioengineers’ pursuit of synthetic life.

DIO Fest

The University of Winnipeg’s Theatre and Film Students Association (TAFSA) presents DIO Fest from Jan. 12 to 14. The first annual play festival is made of pieces created and performed by students which will be showcased at the Asper Centre for Theatre and Film. Tickets are $5 per show at the door. More details will be announced on the Facebook event page for TAFSA presents: Dio Fest.

Manitoba Film Hothouse Award

Applications for the Manitoba Film Hothouse Award are being accepted until Feb. 9. The winner – who must have been working as a director or creator in film or video for a minimum of five years – will receive $10,000 in cash and $5,000 in services and a general membership with producer add-on from the Winnipeg Film Group. Visit winnipegfilmgroup.com for details on how to apply.

Steve Patterson

The host of CBC’s The Debaters is coming to The Park Theatre. On Jan. 17, Steve Patterson will perform the 20th anniversary show to celebrate his years in Canadian show business. The show includes personal stories, social commentary and song. Tickets are $30 in advance through The Park Theatre, Music Trader and ticketfly.com. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Your chance to dance

Interested in dancing but not sure where you fit? The Royal Winnipeg Ballet is offering free dance lessons every Tuesday from Jan. 17 to June 6 as part of the Sharing the Dance Day happening June 8. This day is part of a national movement to celebrate the health benefits of dance. To find out more, call 204-957-3467 or email school@rwb.org.