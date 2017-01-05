Arts Briefs

God is a Scottish Drag Queen IV

Jan. 6 to 8, three-time Canadian Comedy Award nominee and 18-time Winnipeg Fringe Best of Fest winner Mike Delamont is bringing God is a Scottish Drag Queen IV to Winnipeg. His show covers many topics, including pop culture and the Bible. Tickets are $20 through the Royal MTC box office or winnipegfringe.com.

Prairie Fire’s Indigenous issue

Prairie Fire is looking for Indigenous writers for a special issue coming out this spring. The issue will feature Indigenous voices from win-nipi to celebrate the tradition of gathering in the city to share stories. Poetry, fiction, creative non-fiction and experimental work is due Jan. 16. For more info, go to prairiefire.ca.

World premier of dance

Winnipeg’s Contemporary Dancers will be showcasing the world premiere of As Though I Had Wings. The piece was inspired by Jaik Josephson’s poetry, Keith Haring’s art and the AIDS epidemic. The show takes place Jan. 5 to 8 at the Rachel Browne Theatre. Tickets are $25, $15 for students and artists, and are available through winnipegcontemporarydancers.ca.

Reading Week plans

Projects Abroad has three new Alternative Spring Break Trips this February and March. Participants can choose a volunteer project which has been specially designed for students. The week-long trips are scheduled to coincide with university reading weeks and include both food and accommodations. They create an opportunity to experience a new culture and make a difference. Learn more at projects-abroad.ca.

MAC’s strategic plan

Manitoba Arts Council (MAC) launched a new strategic plan. Designed to Thrive 2017-2022 outlines its focus areas and goals in response to the province’s changing landscape. Its three primary goals are to encourage accessibility and inclusion, connect creative communities and champion the value of the arts. It is seeking stakeholder feedback via consultations and surveys. Go to artscouncil.mb.ca to get involved.