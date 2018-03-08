Arts briefs

Alliance Française French Film Festival

From March 15 to 18, Cinematheque (100 Arthur St.) will host the fourth Alliance Française French Film Festival. This year’s theme is “Kidnappers, Scammers and Party People,” and the festival will be specifically showcasing comedies. All films will be played in French with English subtitles. Tickets ($6 to 10, or $45 for a festival pass) and the lineup are available on the Winnipeg Film Group website.

Northern artists at Graffiti Gallery

Winnipeg’s Graffiti Gallery will be hosting works from the annual Frontier School Division Juried Art Show until March 29, 2018. Graffiti Gallery will also be offering a new street photography workshop for tour groups during the show to engage youth in street photography, prop making, internet safety and more. For more information or to book a workshop, call 204-667-9960.

Gimli Film Fest call for submissions

The annual Gimli Film Festival is accepting submissions of Manitoban and Canadian short films until March 31, 2018. The festival will take place July 25 to 29, 2018 in Gimli, Man. Visit gimlifilm.com/submit to submit. If you have questions about submissions, have suggestions for possible guests or want to talk to the programming team, email submissions@gimlifilm.com.

NFB and APTN partnership

Last month, the National Film Board of Canada (NFB) and APTN signed a memorandum of understanding that will pool the organizations’ efforts and expertise in implementing protocols, programs and training in order to strengthen relations with Indigenous Peoples and creators. They hope this will have a positive impact on the Canadian production and distribution landscape.

Games at The Good Will

The Good Will Social Club (625 Portage Ave.) hosts board game-playing every Sunday afternoon. This month, the game of choice is Yahtzee. Games are free to play and are open to all ages. The game changes each month, so they're encouraging everyone to roll the dice while they can! No purchases at the venue are required to play.