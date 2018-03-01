Arts briefs

Girls Rock Winnipeg

On International Women’s Day (March 8), Girls Rock Winnipeg will celebrate at the West End Cultural Centre with an all-ages show. Local bands include The Sorels, Ghost Twin, Silence Kit and Nation of Two. Tickets are $15 (available at Ticketfly, Into the Music, WECC Box Office and at the door). Doors open at 7:15 p.m., show at 8 p.m.

An Evening of Jazz Song

On March 4, Amber Epp (of Papa Mambo) and Heitha Forsyth (also known as Sol James) will present an evening of soulful vocal jazz songs at The Park Theatre. The show is at 8 p.m., and advance tickets are $15 (available at The Park Theatre, on the Park Theatre’s website or at Into the Music).

Cluster music and arts festival

This year’s Cluster Festival includes an outdoor sound walk on March 3. The walk will take audiences through Stephen Juba and Point Douglas Parks and encounter Manitoban sound and performance artists. Meet outside 339 Waterfront at 7:30 p.m. to join. Tickets are by donation, and 25 per cent of each donation will be donated to Drag the Red.

Freeze Frame film festival

Freeze Frame International Film Festival for Kids of All Ages comes to Winnipeg from March 4 to 11. The opening ceremony and screening of Nelly & Simon: Mission Yeti at 1 p.m. on March 4 is free and open to all. For more information about the films and tickets and passes visit freezeframeonline.org or call 204-949-9355.

Talk about child welfare in Manitoba

On March 8 at 6 p.m., Plug In ICA’s Respondent Series will host a public opportunity to talk with Cora Morgan, leader and advocate for children in the Child Welfare System, about the link between residential schools and the Child Welfare System. This talk is held in conjunction with the current exhibition Skeena Reece: Sweetgrass and Honey.