Arts briefs

Addictions support art group

Winnipeg artist Kathleen Shellrude created the Life Support Art Sale to memorialize those lost to addictions, and to assist those still fighting for recovery. The show will feature over 20 artists, five performances and over 80 pieces of visual art Feb. 23 to 25 at The Edge Gallery (611 Main St.). Opening performances and refreshments are at 7 p.m. on the 23rd. Admission is free.

Artists in schools

The Manitoba Arts Council’s ArtsSmarts program brings artists into classrooms, allowing them to work collaboratively with teachers integrating the arts into the regular school day as a tool for creative, hands-on learning. Artist applications are due on Apr. 15, 2018. Go to artscouncil.mb.ca/arts-education/artssmarts to apply!

All-Inuit guest curatorial team at WAG

The Winnipeg Art Gallery is announcing an all-Inuit, all-female team of guest curators to create the inaugural exhibitions of the Inuit Art Centre, opening in 2020. The team will be led by curator and academic Dr. Heather Igloliorte with emerging curators/artists Asinnajaq, Jade Nasogaluak Carpenter and Krista Ulujuk Zawadski. The curatorial team will represent all regions of Inuit Nunangat!

48-hour Anti-Racism Film Challenge

The 2018 48-hour Anti-Racism Film Challenge will take place on Feb. 16 to 18. Teams will have from the online meetup on the Friday until 5 p.m. on the Sunday to work on and submit their films. Submissions must be two to five minutes long and related to the subject of racial discrimination. This event is free of charge! Register today at http://bit.ly/AntiRacism2018.

Yoga and fitness for Black men

In celebration of Black History Month, one group is hosting a fitness and yoga class specifically for Black men. The classes will be taught by Mabuchi Mkanda and Towela Mkanda. The classes will be on Sundays - Feb. 18 and 25 and Mar. 4 - at 4:30 p.m. Call 204-296-2211 or 204-914-5663 for registration and more information.

Classical romance

On Feb. 17, Grant & Wilton Coffee House (1077 Grant Ave.) presents an evening of romance and music, featuring Celtic Seinn, Martin Thiessen, Rhianna Cohen, Alyssa Cohen and the Armadillo Strings Quartet. Doors are at 7 p.m. with the concert starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $17 at the door and $15 in advance (at the venue, or by calling 204-488-0207).