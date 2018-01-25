Arts briefs

WAC Individual Artist grant program

The Winnipeg Art Council’s 2018 Individual Artist grant forms are now available at winnipegarts.ca/grants-artists. The two program deadlines are Mar. 13 and Sept. 11. Maximum grant levels have increased to $3,000 for emerging artists and $7,000 for mid-career and established artists. There are other changes to the program as well, so check it out online!

Drop the Mic #8

QPOC Winnipeg’s Drop the Mic, a performance and open mic featuring queer People of Colour on stage, will be celebrating Black History Month with an all-Black lineup on Feb. 2 at The Good Will Social Club. Kama La Mackerel, a Montreal-based performer, will attend as the special guest act. Tickets are $10 at the door, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Sweet Without Sugar

Tamika Reid is launching the book Sweet without Sugar on Jan. 28 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the Carol Shields Auditorium at the Millennium Library. Reid is a University of Winnipeg/Red River College student and inclusion rights advocate, and the book is a children’s book that features a child with autism.

DJs and skating at the Forks

Throughout January and February, DJ Co-op and DJ Hunnicutt are hosting Soul on Ice at The Forks on Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. (weather permitting). Meet under the canopy to skate while they play some cool tunes. The event is free, and skate rentals from The Forks are $3 for children and seniors and $5 for adults.

WINDOW

Winnipeg’s only 24-hour artist-run centre at the Artspace Building (corner of Bannatyne at Arthur, sidewalk level) presents Help Me, Save Me (2003), by Jakup Ferri. The video shows “Ferri attempt(ing) to sell/promote/contextualize select works from his portfolio to gain access to the Western art world vis-à-vis the unnamed curator’s interest in his practice.” It's on view view until Feb. 28.

Queer Yoga

Moksha Yoga is hosting yoga classes specifically for LBGTTQ* folks at their Donald location (7-2 Donald St.). Classes will be held Wednesdays at 4 p.m., Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. Entry is sliding scale from $5 to $15. All skill levels welcome. Please email dddonnell@gmail.com for more info.