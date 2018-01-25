Arts briefs

WAC Individual Artist grant program
The Winnipeg Art Council’s 2018 Individual Artist grant forms are now available at winnipegarts.ca/grants-artists. The two program deadlines are Mar. 13 and Sept. 11. Maximum grant levels have increased to $3,000 for emerging artists and $7,000 for mid-career and established artists. There are other changes to the program as well, so check it out online!
Drop the Mic #8
QPOC Winnipeg’s Drop the Mic, a performance and open mic featuring queer People of Colour on stage, will be celebrating Black History Month with an all-Black lineup on Feb. 2 at The Good Will Social Club. Kama La Mackerel, a Montreal-based performer, will attend as the special guest act. Tickets are $10 at the door, starting at 6:30 p.m.
Sweet Without Sugar
Tamika Reid is launching the book Sweet without Sugar on Jan. 28 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the Carol Shields Auditorium at the Millennium Library. Reid is a University of Winnipeg/Red River College student and inclusion rights advocate, and the book is a children’s book that features a child with autism.
DJs and skating at the Forks
Throughout January and February, DJ Co-op and DJ Hunnicutt are hosting Soul on Ice at The Forks on Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. (weather permitting). Meet under the canopy to skate while they play some cool tunes. The event is free, and skate rentals from The Forks are $3 for children and seniors and $5 for adults.
WINDOW
Winnipeg’s only 24-hour artist-run centre at the Artspace Building (corner of Bannatyne at Arthur, sidewalk level) presents Help Me, Save Me (2003), by Jakup Ferri. The video shows “Ferri attempt(ing) to sell/promote/contextualize select works from his portfolio to gain access to the Western art world vis-à-vis the unnamed curator’s interest in his practice.” It's on view view until Feb. 28.
Queer Yoga
Moksha Yoga is hosting yoga classes specifically for LBGTTQ* folks at their Donald location (7-2 Donald St.). Classes will be held Wednesdays at 4 p.m., Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. Entry is sliding scale from $5 to $15. All skill levels welcome. Please email dddonnell@gmail.com for more info.
We love comments and appreciate the time that our readers take to share ideas and give feedback. The Uniter reserves the right to remove any comments from the site. Please leave comments that are repectful and useful.