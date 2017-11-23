Arts Briefs

Half Moon Market

On Nov. 25 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., local artisans will take over the second floor of the Kings Head Pub (120 King St.) for the Half Moon Market. There is no cost to enter, and over 25 artists and craftspeople will be attending with their wares (in addition to the King’s Head’s standard drinks and eats)!

Cold Specks

This Toronto-based musician is playing The

Good Will Social Club (625 Portage Ave.) on Nov. 25. According to her Bandcamp, Cold Specks’ latest album “intimately explores her identity as a Somali-Canadian woman.” Tickets are $20 in advance, available at The Good Will and Music Trader. Listen to the new album,

Fool’s Paradise, on Bandcamp.

Pitaloosie Saila at the WAG

Pitaloosie Saila: A Personal Journey is up at the Winnipeg Art Gallery (300 Memorial Blvd.) Nov. 21 to May 13. According to the WAG website, Saila’s body of work includes “roughly 1,450 drawings and over 165 prints … This exhibition features 32 prints, centred around themes of women and family, shamans, birds, and life experiences.”

Holiday movies at the Park

Bring the family (or whoever you want) to a free holiday movie day at the The Park Theatre (698 Osborne St.) on Dec. 9. The event runs from 12-2:30 p.m. and is hosted by the Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy. So far, the movies to be played remain a mystery. Call the Park at

204-478-7275 for details.

Terra Botanica

The cre8ery gallery (125 Adelaide St.) is showing Terra Botanica until Nov. 28, and on Nov. 25 the exhibition will be accompanied by the “Terra Botanica Market.” Featuring four Manitoban artists, the show brings together clay, plant and human elements to experience a more holistic environment. Read more at cre8ery.com/portfolio/terra-botanica.

New Constellations at WECC

On Nov. 27, New Constellations - a music and arts tour featuring Indigenous and non-Indigenous artists - is coming to the West End Cultural Centre (586 Ellice Ave). Artists include July Talk, Leanne Betasamosake Simpson, John K Samson and more. The show is at 8 p.m., and tickets are $25 in advance from the Winnipeg Folk Festival Office or Ticketmaster.